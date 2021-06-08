The Vermont Mountaineers fell behind in the beginning and came up short at the end during a 4-3 loss to the North Shore Navigators in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
The Navigators wasted no time by scoring in the first inning. North Shore pulled ahead 1-0 on a run-scoring groundout by Jake Gustin. Ryan Marra's single drove in Hunter Baldwin for a 2-0 advantage.
The Navigators capitalized on a couple walks and timely hitting to extend their lead to 4-0 a few innings later. The Mountaineers were close to getting out of the jam, but Jake McElroy hit a two-out single to right field.
The Mountaineers’ bats were quiet until the bottom of the fourth inning. Zachary Stevens led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third after a throwing error. Jack Frank made contact with the first pitch he saw, allowing Stevens to score.
Both teams exchanged scoreless innings, thanks to strong pitching and defense. The Mountaineers attempted to rally in the fifth inning, but they were stymied by a double play that started and ended with Navigators first baseman Max Zajec.
The scoring remained 4-1 until the bottom of the eighth inning. Keagan Calero and Tommy Courtney each reached base safely. The next batter, Anthony D’Onofrio, grounded out to drive in Calero. Casey Mayes singled to left field, driving in Courtney and trimming the deficit to 4-3.
Mountaineers pitcher Cole Roland entered the game in the eighth inning. He struck out four of the five batters he faced - including all three batters in the ninth - to keep the score at 4-3.
North Shore pitcher Justin Butera came on for the save in the ninth. He made quick work of Vermont's hitters as he struck out the side to earn his first save of the season.
Aaron Groller earned the win for the Navigators after pitching one inning in relief. Starter Austin Amaral went four innings and allowed one run and struck out six.
Jackson Ritchey started the game for the Mountaineers and went two-plus innings, allowing two earned runs, issuing three walks and recording four strikeouts.
The Mountaineers received a strong performance from their bullpen. Parker Scott, Josh O’Neill, Tucker Wittman and Roland combined for 17 Navigator hitters and allowed zero runs.
The Mountaineers will travel to play Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
