MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 5-1 loss to the North Shore Navigators on Thursday night from Montpelier Recreation Field.
Andrew D’Alessio had a strong first couple innings for Vermont, striking out three of the first seven batters he faced.
Vermont had a threat going in the second, but North Shore’s Will Jones was able to escape the jam with a strikeout.
In the third inning, the Mountaineers again put a runner on second, this time with two outs. NECBL Player of the Week Nathan Waugh blasted a ball off the right field wall for his first hit of the game. George Rosales was hit by a pitch and then Butterworth reached on an infield single to load the bases. Jones was able to get out of the frame again with another strikeout to keep the game scoreless.
D’Alessio ran into trouble in the fourth inning, giving up a leadoff walk, before Jackson Hornung reached on an error and putting two runners on base.
Reliever Christopher AuClair walked Henry Kaczmar to load the bases and a wild pitch scored Evan Griffis before a towering home run to left by Brandon Drapeau made it 4-0. After another single, Vermont brought in Brian Foley, who was able to limit the damage by getting a flyout and a ground out to end the inning.
In the fifth, Waugh hit a sacrifice fly to right center, easily scoring Williams from third to make it 4-1.
The offenses went silent over the next three innings as Vermont’s struggles continued at the plate. The Navigators added another run in the top of the ninth to take a 5-1 lead. North Shore’s bullpen shut down Vermont in the ninth to close out the game.
D’Alessio suffered the loss, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four walks without letting up a hit. He struck out three batters. Dexter earned the win with two innings of work.