HANOVER, N.H. — Rutland's Karsyn Bellomo will be traveling 825 miles to be a freshman at University of North Carolina-Wilmington. U-32's Caitlyn Fielder will just be going a couple of exits down I-89 to her campus. They will both be playing college lacrosse.
They would have liked to have had a better ending to their Vermont high school lacrosse season. Bellomo and Fielder were teammates on the Vermont team that fell 24-1 to New Hampshire on Saturday in the Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Game that pits the top recent graduates of the two states against one another.
But that's OK. Fielder and Bellomo know a new chapter awaits.
Fielder will going to Norwich University to play women's varsity lacrosse. There is no varsity program at UNC-Wilmington but Bellomo will be playing club lacrosse.
Bellomo said it was the "fun environment" that was part of the attraction of the campus far from home.
Fielder also considered going to school in North Carolina but staying close to home was part of the appeal of the Northfield campus.
Fielder and Bellomo are talented multi-sport athletes but each said that lacrosse was an easy choice to be the one to play at the next level.
It was the second straight year the Vermont women have absorbed such a drubbing. Last year, the Granite Staters won 21-7.
Lebanon girls coach Sarah Ecker, the coach for the first Twin State women's lacrosse game in 1996, advanced the theory during the game that the Vermonters simply do not have access to as many resources and facilities in the sport.
"We knew that it could be a blowout. We knew they were good but we fought until the end," Fielder said.
Not even the running clock deployed as soon as there is a 10-goal differential, could slow down New Hampshire's attack.
The Granite Staters built a 12-1 lead by halftime meaning that the entire 25-minute second half was played with a non-stop clock. New Hampshire still scored a dozen more goals.
New Hampshire had a 3-0 lead but CVU's Dicey Manning, heading to the University of Denver, broke through for Vermont.
Three to one. Not bad. Game on.
Nope. Bishop Guertin's scored the game's next goal and the rout was just beginning.
Bedford's Regan O'Brien had four goals and two assists to lead New Hampshire's attack. Bedford teammate Eliana Enners, who played in the Twin State Senior Field Hockey game on the same field the previous night, had three goals and three assists.
Bow's Alexandra Larrabee, who will be at Colgate University, scored the game's first goal and finished with two goals and three assists.
Prunier led all goal scorers with five.
"It is a great group. I wish I had them for more than one game," New Hampshire coach Chris Raabe (Bow) said.
New Hampshire's Charlotte Marston and Vermont's Audrey Emery also played in both this game and the Twin State Senior Field Hockey Game on Friday night.
NOTES: CVU's Madeline Bunting is headed to the University of Rochester where Fair Haven field hockey coach Allison Resnick played field hockey. ... Vermont goalie Emily Fuller of Montpelier was continuing a family tradition. Her father Aaron played in the 1995 Twin State Boys Lacrosse game for Vermont. ... The first boys Twin State lacrosse contest came along in 1993 so this was the 30th anniversary on the boys side. Playing in that first game was current Woodstock Union High School boys soccer coach Brandon Little.