CASTLETON — The New Hampshire roster has quickly shrunk at the week-long camp at Castleton University as the team prepares to meet Vermont in Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
A couple of players left camp for personal reasons and some injuries reduced the roster from 38 to 33.
One of the injuries was to quarterback Cody Clements who is no longer in camp.
That means Nashua South’s Chris Keefe has begun to take snaps and will be the quarterback alternating with Plymouth’s Cody Bannon.
New Hampshire coach Paul Landry said that Keefe, who played QB for Nashua South, has been quickly assimilating into the offense.
“He is doing a good job,” Landry said of Keefe. “We are asking a lot of him. He will also be a running back.”
Keefe comes from a much different program as far as quarterbacks go. He operated from the shotgun while Bannon was under center at Plymouth.
Still, there are similarities between the two.
“Both have very good wheels and both can throw the ball,” Landry said. “Chris Keefe is more of a running quarterback.”
The reduced numbers has impacted the Granite Staters mainly in the line. Landry said five or six players will play both ways.
“Our emphasis is to get the kids in the game,” the coach said.
Vermont coach Chad Pacheco said his players have started to pick up the offense.
“One guy who has popped out at me is Jacob Dwinell from Hartford. His route running has been very smooth. I have been very impressed with him.”
Colchester’s Jacob Ring has also got his attention.
“He brings a lot of size (6-foot, 240 pounds) and leadership to the defensive line.”
Remembering LovettOne of the first things that Landry did when he became the head coach at Kingswood Regional in 2019 was to look up Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate Tom Lovett.
“What a wonderful man,” Landry said.
Lovett died this year.
He played at MSJ in the 1940s.
Lovett’s final seasons at Kingswood were some of his best, the Knights carving out a 31-6 record.
He also coached at Springfield and Bellows Falls in Vermont.
Here at last
The players selected for the 2020 Vermont and New Hampshire teams who never got to play in the game that was canceled by COVID have been invited back. They will be honored at halftime.
The Vermont players chosen that year are St. Johnsbury’s Trey Alercio, St. Johnsbury’s Caleb Anderson, North Country’s Sam Austin, South Burlington’s Brett Bohlmann, BFA-Fairfax’s Noah Brock, Middlebury’s Tyler Buxton, Poultney’s Caden Capman, Essex’s Seth Carney, Hartford’s Dakota Chapman, Colchester’s Russell Chase, Springfield ’s Brady Clark, Bellows Falls’ Dylan Clark, Rutland’s Ethan Corase, Brattleboro’s Jem Cohen, Rutland’s Matt Creed, Poultney’s Jacob DeBonis, Brattleboro’s Chris Frost, CVU’s Zachary Gamelin, Fair Haven’s Joey Gannon and St. Johnsbury’s Nick Guckin.
Hartford’s Kyle Hamilton, Rutland’s Malik Hendrickson, Fair Haven’s Dylan Lee, BFA-St. Alban’s Dominic Liscinsky, Hartford’s Andrew Lucke, BFA-St. Albans’ Clayton McAllister, Burr and Burton’s Joey McCoy, Windsor’s Caleb Meagher, Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick, Burr and Burton’s Logan Morgan, Burr and Burton’s John Morgantini, St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri, U-32’s Carter Pelzel, Rutland’s Luke Ragosta, Burr and Burton’s Ethan Simonds, Bellows Falls’ Hunter Smith, CVU’s Clayton Thorpe and BFA-St. Albans’ Nick Voyer.
NOTES: Vermont Shrine player Joe Harrington V (Burr and Burton) is hoping to play football at Plymouth State. ... Brattleboro line coach Mike Empey has made a job related move to Portsmouth, New Hampshire but he did make it to Shrine camp on Tuesday. ... There will be no pregame parade this year and kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ... This will be the sixth straight Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl played at Castleton. ... The next game played at Dave Wolk Stadium after Saturday will be on Sept. 4 when Casteton University opens its season against Plymouth State.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.