24th ANNUAL MUTT STRUT RESULTS

(A race for dogs and their owners)

Little River State Park / Waterbury, VT

Place Owner Dog Age Gender Dog Size Town Time
1. John Paul Kal / Felix 37 M L Waitsfield 19:15
2. John Floyd / Leo 49 M S Waterbury 20:14
3. Eric Morse / Murdock 57 M S Berlin 20:22
4. Andrew Probst / Kita Boni 29 M S Waterbury 22:39
5. David Speed / Ruckus 44 M S Richmond 23:13
6. John Gardner-Morse / Tess 29 M L Burlington 23:33
7. Mack Gardner-Morse / Ginger 61 M L Calais 24:22
8. Devyn Lafrance / Arlo, Charli 30 F L Waterbury 25:14
9. Joseph Kill / Kali 32 M L Randolph 26:03
10. April Farnham / Reina 55 F S Plainfield 26:03
11. Darrel Lasell / Chloie 64 M S Williamstown 27:56
12. Cindy Hampton / Mishka 58 F L Hartland 27:58
13. Bobby Clarke / Louie 41 M L Northfield 29:03
14. Conner Lafrance / Arlo Charli 26 F L Waterbury 29:04
15. Kristi Kilpatrick / Toby 36 F L South Burlington 29:05
16. Brooke Stafford / Unknown 23 F Northfield 32:27
17. Shelley Lindner / Unknown 55 F Northfield 32:28
18. Ken Vandermark / Rafiki 74 M L Randolph 33:48
19. Christine Duke / Gracie 47 F S Essex 33:51
20. Phyilis Arsenault / Bubba 65 F L Duxbury 34:25
21. Anna Milne / Millie 8 F L Waterbury 35:26
22. Victoria Milne / Millie 42 F L Waterbury 35:27
23. Deb Forcier / Simba 55 F L Williston 35:42
24. Denise Ricker / Bruno 56 F L Montpelier 36:46
25. Ibis Weyant / Stevie 9 U L East Montpelier 36:52
26. Kestral Weyant / Stevie 50 U L East Montpelier 36:54
27. Jenniffer Funk-Weyant / Stevie 50 U L East Montpelier 36:58
28. Ilasha Lazutkina / Stella 36 F L Essex 37:17
29. Cheryl Lasell / Chloe 62 F S Williamstown 38:34
30. Marcie Bolduc / Harley 50 F S Mntpelier 39:51
31. Tammy Lawrey / Unknown 57 F Middlesex 40:02
32. Kim Bolduc / Barrett 55 F L Middlesex 40:03
33. Cheryl Lafrance / Arlo, Charli 56 F L Waterbury 41:35
34. Sylvia Forsby / Buddy 50 F S Montpelier 42:28
35. Bruce Forsby / Buddy 70 M S Montpelier 42:33
36. Shannon Lasell / Lexie 42 M L Williamstown 42:54
37. Kim Leslie / Trip 43 F L Stowe 44:44
38. Josi Schloff / Tripp 8 F L Stowe 44:44
39. Rand Morris / Bruce 28 U L Johnson 49:00
40. Pam Koerper / Tucker 49 F S Colchester 50:43
41. Conrad Koerper / Tucker 51 M S Colchester 50:46
42. Cynthia Gardner-Morse / Jasmine 64 F L Calais 1:05:10
43. Rachel Schmidt / Tess 30 F L Burlington 1:05:11
44. Jennifer Egelhof / Sonny 56 F L Plainfield 1:06:01
45. Martha Bonneau / Jasmine 66 F S Dover 1:06:10

