25th Annual Mutt Strut Results
Race for dogs and their owners
Little River State Park
Waterbury, VT
April 23, 2023
Place Name Dog Age G. Time
1 Jon Floyd Leo 50 Waterbury Ct 21:33 2 Mack Gardner Morse Ginger 61 M Calais 24:14 3 Serena Wilcox Teddy 44 F Duxbury 25:29 4 Jessica Hopper Tulsi 42 F Waterbury 25:29 5 William West Ru 49 M Williston 25:34 6 Jessica Lasher Petey 46 F Burlington 25:45 7 Charlotte Hartman Bentley 28 F St Albans 26:19 8 Dylan Copping Raven 23 M East Barre 26:28 9 Paqua Render Rango 42 F Thetford 26:36 10 Cindy Hampton Mishka 59 F Hartland 28:27 11 Darrel Lasell Chloie,da 65 M Williamstown 29:19 12 Andrea Vogl Walker 47 F Morrisville 29:54 13 Heather Felton Kimber 30 F Randolph Cen 30:52 14 Mason Ayers Kimber 11 M Randolph Ctr 30:53 15 Robin Miller Millie 53 F Colchester 32:06 16 Erin McKenney Thunder/l 45 F Waterbury 32:06 17 Kristi Gardner Toby 37 F South Burlin 32:33 18 Kimberly Giroux Lelo And 56 F Graniteville 33:06 19 Evan Johnson Lelo And 34 M Graniteville 35:24 20 Dar Hampton Unknown 60 F Hartland 35:26 21 Ken Vandermark Rafiki 75 M Randolph 36:10 22 Cheryl Lasell Chloie,da 63 F Williamstown 36:57 23 Carla Quandel Winston 51 F Stowe 37:46 24 Cindy Gardner Morse Minn 65 F Calais 42:16 25 Sava Leitner Thunder/l 11 M Waterbury 46:56 26 Grahm Leitner Thunder/l 45 M Waterbury 48:55 27 Levon Leitner Thunder/l 8 M Waterbury 48:58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.