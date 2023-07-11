Even the most diehard Vermont golfers have to accept the fact that their favorite sport simply isn’t a year-round possibility in the Green Mountain State.
Courses like Neshobe in Brandon and Rocky Ridge in St. George have historically been some of the first to open and last to close. But even those spots are typically operational for seven months before shutting down in early November to prevent winterkill on the greens.
Chilly late-fall days are a dark time for lots of New Englanders, and it can be especially bleak for those who make a habit of hitting the links on a regular basis. While some determined jet-setters figure out ways to migrate south and find new places to play, everyone else resorts to alternative strategies to stave off the various forms of cabin fever.
During the past few decades more and more of the state’s top youth golfers have split their time by competing in other sports, resulting in a well-rounded field of athletes during last week’s Vermont Amateur Championship. A common theme of two- or even three-sport athletes excelling at the highest level was impossible to ignore at the Country Club of Barre, where former U-32 basketball star Bryson Richards claimed top honors for the second time in three years.
“Golf, over time, has become so athletic,” Richards said. “You see more and more athletes getting into it. And I think that’s beginning to show in all these recent results. They’re all good athletes.”
Richards was joined at the tourney by his younger brother Riley, who was also a sharpshooter at the varsity level for U-32. Their father Pete, a former soccer and hoops standout, attempted to qualify for the Am for the first time at the age of 49 and also successfully earned a spot in this year’s elite field.
“Early on, I think you shouldn’t be specialized in one particular sport,” Pete Richards said. “I think being a well-rounded athlete helps you with your hand-eye coordination, your conditioning, your mental part, being a team player. So I think just not being specialized is important for kids as they’re growing and as they’re developing — and that they play multiple sports.”
That team-first mentality was alive and well in the battle for the McCullough Cup crown, which is awarded to the top-performing country club during the first two days of Am competition. The Country Club of Barre ran away with this year’s title and wound up beating the Rutland Country Club crew by 29 strokes over all four rounds. Former Spaulding High School All-Star soccer goalie Eric Lajeunesse joined Bryson Richards on the Barre squad along with former Spaulding basketball standout Troy Evans.
“There’s a lot cross-overs and we have a lot of good players here that are also good at other things,” Lajeunesse said. “They’re not just golfers: They’re multi-sport people, which is cool. …It just goes to show you that there’s a lot of really good athletes that play golf right now, whether they come from golf or soccer or basketball. I feel like golf used to be kids that didn’t play other sports. But now it’s athletes that are really in tune to the game and stronger. And it’s just going to push the game forward. Troy is a big basketball player. And Bryson is a wicked athlete who played basketball and he’s just an unbelievable talent. So hat’s off to him.”
Richards, Lajeunesse and Evans were never the biggest athletes at the high school level, but they’ve all benefitted from strength-training regimens and were outdriving most opponents at the Am. Evans is a 2014 Spaulding grad who recorded a scoring average of 74.6 as a sophomore after shooting an 80 or better during all 10 of his team’s matches or tournaments. He received a full scholarship to play Division I golf at St. John’s University, but he was also one Central Vermont’s top basketball guards and routinely punished opponents with his 3-point accuracy.
“I think it’s good to be a dual sport or tri-sport athlete because you can take something from everything,” Evans said. “If you’re just so golf dependent, sometimes you can get burnt out. And with us, in the winter time, we’re off sometimes four or five months out of the year. So it’s kind of like a fresh start every year. You get back into it and it makes you more hungry. And I think if I was the other way, I probably would have got burnt out by now just because it’s so much. If you’re an athlete, it helps in golf for sure. So I try to keep that up as much as I can.”
Reuben Stone is a 2009 Spaulding graduate who earned 100 victories for the Crimson Tide wrestling team and flirted with no-hitters on the baseball diamond as one of Vermont’s top pitchers. His raw athleticism easily transferred to the golf course and he nearly made the cut at this year’s Am by firing rounds of 79 and 82. He wound up tied with 2010 Spaulding grad Cody Blake after the former Tide golf standout fired an 81 on Day 1 and an 80 on Day 2. Blake is one of the most recognizable auto racers in Vermont and is currently fourth in the Thunder Road Late Model standings after locking up top-10 performances in all six races so far this season.
Harwood graduate Ben Spittle finished two shots in front of Blake and Stone following rounds of 81 and 79. And like Stone, he didn’t even play golf at the high school level. Spittle was a baseball pitcher for the Highlanders before he started devoting more time to golf just over a dozen years ago. He wound up 23rd during the 2018 Am at the Country Club of Vermont and finished in first place during the 2023 Am qualifier, shooting a 72 three weeks ago at Neshobe.
Two of the podium finishers at this year’s Am were also multi-sport stars at the varsity level. Austin Giroux was a top scoring threat on the soccer pitch at North Country, led the Falcons basketball team to the Barre Aud three years in a row and was a two-time individual high school champ in golf. The current Sienna College golfer played a big role in fueling North Country’s 18-5 semifinal campaign in hoops as a sophomore before leading the Falcons (10-1) to their first championship appearance in program history as a junior. The following spring he placed third at the New England High School Golf Championships and then capped his varsity career in basketball by guiding North Country to a 20-2 season as a senior.
“Austin plays in college, and he was a great basketball and soccer player,” Bryson Richards said. “So I think it’s a direct correlation. And especially in this heat, half the battle was stamina and staying ready to go. But also mentally: Staying sharp is hard to do, regardless of 36 holes.”
Giroux recorded rounds of 72, 72, 67 and 72 at the Am and wound up tied for third with Max Major. Giroux and Major each walked away with a third-place check for $367, while Richards took home the $500 winner’s prize.
Major is a former Rutland star who opened with a 76 before tying the Barre course record the following day with a 63. He wrapped up the tourney with back-to-back rounds of 72 and has been one of the most reliable top-10 Am finishers in the past decade.
“(Wednesday) went well and I hit it to the right places,” Major said. “And then the first seven holes (Thursday) I played unreal — I played great. I got back on that horse and made a bunch of birdies and then I just slowed up in the middle of the round and I just stopped swinging the golf club. I kind of went on my usual Thursday tangent that I usually go on and I couldn’t get out of it. And I did actually have a ton of good looks in the final round, but I just never could get anything going. And Bryson played great from 9 o’clock to 5 o’clock, so it’s tough to beat.”
Major played four years of varsity hockey at Rutland, where he was named the MVP as a senior. He closed out his varsity career with 59 goals and 58 assists on the ice in addition to winning a pair of Division I team championships in golf.
According to Major, the similarities between both sports make it a natural fit for hockey players to pick up golf after the winter season winds down.
“I think it’s more of the competitiveness and the grittiness that hockey players like — and this game offers that,” Major said. “You can compete the rest of your life. And you can feel that pressure that you feel in hockey — and at an older age So I think we all just love it.”
Major played golf collegiately for the University of Hartford and for Johnson and Wales (Miami). He is now the assistant course superintendent at Rutland Country Club.
“Golf is special and I definitely gave up pretty much everything to pursue golf,” Major said. “My life is golf and I’m just addicted to playing it. It’s nice to find a little time to still compete, but also I’m part of the game every day for my job. So I’m at the golf course 300 days a year — easily.”
This year’s top junior competitor at the Am was rising Otter Valley High School junior Lucas Politano. He fired rounds of 73, 73, 74 and 73 to finish at 9-over, which was good enough to place in the top-10 overall.
“I’ve always been a three- or four-sport athlete: I even played baseball when I was growing up until fourth grade,” Politano. “But golf has always been my thing and it’s always been my main focus. …And there’s definitely a lot of multi-sport athletes here. Golfers are athletes and it’s hard in Vermont to find enough time to practice. But it helps doing more than one thing at once, because you’re not always focussed on golf, you’re not always focussed on basketball, you’re not always focussed on soccer. I think it’s super important to have other things going on in your life. It’s always nice to put golf aside sometimes and it’s always nice to be just focussed on golf.”
In 2017 the Vermont Principals’ Association moved varsity golf from a spring sport to a fall sport, in part because there were some years when players were limited to essentially a one-month season in May before sectionals and the state meet took place in early June. Last fall Politano opted to double up by competing in both soccer and golf for the Otters, resulting in many busy weeks of practice and competition.
“Some of the downs were trying to play two sports in the fall, which was super tough and I couldn’t really practice golf too much,” Politano said. “I wasn’t playing that many tournaments, but on weekends I was playing. And whenever I didn’t have soccer, I was trying to just play golf because it’s shorter days in the fall and I couldn’t really get out to the course.”
Politano was one of the top guns at the Am who walked all 72 holes instead of using a cart, despite humid conditions with temperates approaching 90 degrees. But after honing his fitness for so many years in soccer and basketball, he was barely rattled by the heat and produced the most consistent scores out of anyone in the field.
“Being in good physical shape is super important, especially with this event and 36 holes the last day,” Politano said. “And it was super hot.”