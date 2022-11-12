It was almost prophetic. The second-seeded Mount Anthony football team practiced overtime situations in the lead-up to Saturday’s Division II state championship game against No. 1 Bellows Falls.
That work certainly came in handy.
MAU had just scored on a 1-yard keeper by Tanner Bushee in double overtime and the Terriers had four plays inside the 10-yard to match them. It all came down to a final fourth-down play on the 1-yard line, and on a play that will be remembered in Bennington for decades to come, the Patriots stuffed Bellows Falls.
That final play capped a 24-17 double overtime championship victory at Rutland High School, giving MAU its first title since 1994.
“On Wednesday, we simulated an overtime scenario and our scout team stopped us and we went two overtimes,” said Patriots coach Chad Gordon, who was a player on the 1994 team. “(Coach) Paul Redding was like, ‘you must have had a premonition.’ You can’t write a movie script like that.”
MAU had lost to Bellows Falls on this same stage last year, where the Terriers finished off a perfect season. The Patriots came in with a different mindset this time around and got the job done.
“Last year, we came out nervous. They’re Bellows Falls. They’re an incredible team,” Bushee said. “We’re incredible too. We didn’t come out flat this year. It was hard fought from the first minute to the last.”
MAU (9-2) finished the season on a four-game winning streak. Its last loss came to Division I heavyweight Burr and Burton Academy in Week 7. It was a tick in the loss column, but it showed the Patriots a lot about themselves.
“We were the only team to only hold them to one touchdown (in the regular season),” Gordon said. “We finally believed in our talent and in ourselves. We were different in practice and we were different from that point on.”
Bellows Falls had designs on a second straight perfect season and looked the part in the early going of Saturday’s final. The Terriers got their hands on an MAU punt, getting great field position on their second drive of the game.
Bellows Falls went on a seven-play drive that was capped with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jamison Nystrom to Walker James.
MAU responded with a 15-yard TD keeper early in the second, but the Terriers went into the half with an advantage on the back of a Caden Haskell 6-yard touchdown run. Haskell rushed for 80 of his 106 yards in the first half.
“They took it personally that we were struggling to stop their run game,” Gordon said of his defense.
The Patriots used that fire to hold Bellows Falls off the board in the second half.
MAU tied the game with 3:02 left in regulation on a Bushee 1-yard keeper. Bushee has plenty of weapons who were crucial in complementing him all day, but when a big play had to be made, he was the one making it.
“It’s unbelievable the heart and determination he showed all year,” Gordon said. “He’s smart and athletic. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Both teams had the chance to push ahead late, but couldn’t find the end zone.
In the first overtime, both sides settled for a field goal, before MAU’s magic won out in the second stanza.
Windsor 35, Fairfax 21
Big plays turn the tide of the game. The top-seeded Windsor football team came up with big play after big play in the second half of Saturday’s Division III state championship game against No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille.
The Yellow Jackets used that momentum to drive to a 35-21 victory, capping their second straight perfect season en route to a D-III title.
Windsor looked like it was going to have a struggle on its hands to secure the victory with the game tied 13-13 at the end of the third quarter.
A dream fourth quarter saw that they didn’t need to breathe too hard down the stretch.
The Yellow Jackets converted on fourth down to end the third and didn’t wait long to pull ahead, with Logan Worrall finding the end zone on a 16-yard rush on the first play of the fourth.
Windsor’s offense had made its big play to grab the lead, but its defense wanted a piece of the pie. The Bullets let the ball come loose on the second play of their ensuing drive and the Yellow Jackets’ Travis McAllister scooped it up.
Four plays later, Worrall was celebrating an insurance touchdown run.
Same story on the next Fairfax/Lamoille drive. The Bullets put the ball on the ground on the third play and Windsor’s Charles Palmer recovered. Another four-play drive ended in another Worrall score.
Fairfax/Lamoille finally sustained a drive late in the fourth and got a touchdown rush from quarterback Cooper Harvey, but it was too little too late for the Bullets.
“We got the fumble recoveries and that was huge. Once one happened, another one happened,” said Windsor quarterback Maison Fortin. “We capitalized on it.”
Fortin fumbled the ball himself midway through the third quarter and Fairfax/Lamoille’s Shaun Gibson scooped it up for a 92-yard touchdown.
Some teams would fold in those moments, but the Yellow Jackets clearly had no intention to do that.
“My team had my back. All year if someone messed up, we had each other’s backs,” Fortin said. “We’re there for each other. If something happens, they’ll keep us straight.”
The Bullets got their initial touchdown late in the first quarter on a Harvey rush.
Windsor scored twice in the second quarter. Worrall scored the first one from a yard out and Fortin scored on a bootleg off a fake handoff late in the half.
The Yellow Jackets had the target on their back all season long, but they never backed down from the challenge. Their state championship game opponent gave them their toughest regular season challenge in Week 1, so they knew they had to play their best to end the day hoisting the hardware.
“We had a lot of heart,” Fortin said. “We wanted it more than anybody else in this league and that’s why we’re here today.”
