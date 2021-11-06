MANCHESTER — Resiliency. The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team needed it. Late-game lightning. The MSJ team had to have it.
They came through on both counts, overcoming a 2-1 deficit with only about seven minutes remaining to claim the program's first state championship in the sport by edging Rivendell 3-2.
Resiliency. Late-game lightning. And telepathy.
That's the telepathy that MSJ teammates Tyler Corey and Ryan Jones have with one another.
The goal with 7:10 left in the game that knotted the score at 2-2 was the perfect snapshot of that telepathy.
Jones was hanging around near the far post and Corey got him the ball. Jones banged it home from close range.
That telepathy comes from playing four years of varsity soccer, middle school and club soccer together.
"I figured he would be there. He is always somewhere in the box," Corey said of Jones.
Then, with only 42 ticks left on the clock, Jones scored the game-winner on a give-and-go with Corey.
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Abbott and Costello. Jones and Corey.
They are a tandem that has been in concert all year, producing goals in bushels. The day left Corey with 34 goals and Jones with 31 for the season.
The Raptors nearly broke on top but a spectacular clear by MSJ's Jacob Williams broke up the threatening run.
The Raps continued to threaten. Chris Pierce and Derek Vogelien had strong scoring bids, one denied on an outstanding save by MSJ keeper Peter Carlson.
But it was the Mounties striking first. Corey found himself on a breakaway but still had to fake two defenders. He did that to set himself up for the game's first goal with 20:13 left in the half.
Jones nearly added to the lead with a high rocket but goalie Carter Bacon knocked it over the bar with an athletic play.
The Mounties looked about to go to the halftime break with the lead but Vogelien scored just 1:18 before the intermission.
Corey put a dangerous looking ball in the box on a direct kick from 40 yards to start the second half, but Kyle Carter made a saving clear.
The thunder in Corey's foot continued to make life uneasy for Bacon and his defense. He rocked the crossbar with 14 minutes to go.
Then came the goal that had Raptor fans thinking about a joyous ride back to Orford, New Hampshire. Carter scored with with only 8:38 to play.
It was getting dicey for the No. 1 Mounties.
But they had the late-game lightning in the form of Corey and Jones. The joyous ride would be the one back to Rutland.
MSJ coach Josh Souza felt his team was still sorting things out early in the season when the Mounties edged Rivendell 4-3 at MSJ's Abatiell Park.
"That was revisited (when they fell behind 2-1)," Sousa said.
But he felt this time the response to the situation was much better and showed his team's maturity.
"I liked the way we responded to the position we were put in," Souza said.
Carlson had missed a couple of previous games and admitted to being "a little bit nervous" at the start of this one.
But Carlson quickly asserted himself and was the same keeper he had been all season with terrific saves and booming punts to trigger the offense.
After the Raptors scored so late in the first half to knot the score, Carlson said the Mounties had to pick themselves back up.
"It definitely brought our morale down going into halftime," Carlson said. "But our coach told us it was a new game.
"Our whole defense picked us up today."
Carlson also praised Dominick Phillips for stepping into the net during his absence in two playoff games.
"Dominick did a fantastic job. He made some great saves," Carlson said.
MSJ co-coach Peter Roach had praise for Brendan McKenna, Sam Paquin, Brian Pierce and Chase Wiegers for their role in controlling possession.
When it was learned that Mill River could not field a boys soccer team in August, Roach became Philip Nolan, the Man Without a Country.
But the Mill River coach found a home at MSJ and was taken on he greatest ride of his coaching career.
"Josh and I coach very similarly. He let me coach my style and we would talk for a half hour after practice every day about what we want to do. It's been great," Roach said.
That ride included winning 16 games with the lone loss coming at the hands of Division III state champion Enosburg.
It was the best kind of exit of all of for MSJ seniors Andre Prunty, Ethan Courcelle, Cristian Carranza, Chase Wiegers, Carlson, Paquin, Williams, Jones, Corey, and McKenna.
Souza, standing on the stage at Applejack Stadium where the rewards were presented, thanked MSJ's fans for their support.
The thanks was returned tenfold. The Mountie fans were basking in the glory of a state championship and it felt good.
