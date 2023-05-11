Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.