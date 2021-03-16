The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team earned the daunting task of taking on Rutland County neighbor West Rutland on Friday evening, a team that whipped them 65-25 during the season.
None of that mattered after the Mounties defeated Hazen 36-31 in a first-round Division IV game at Martin McDonough Gymnasium on Tuesday night. They earned the right to celebrate by showing their mettle down the stretch.
The Mounties and Wildcats were locked in a 31-31 tie but MSJ scored the last five points of the contest, making the plays when the game was on the line.
“We played very good defense,” MSJ junior Brooke Bishop said.
The Mounties did that and they played some of their best defense in those final minutes when Bishop keyed it with two steals and a blocked shot.
The game was tight throughout. The Wildcats had a 22-21 halftime lead and it was knotted at 29-29 after three.
They still could not separate themselves for most of the final stanza. When Hazen’s post player Alleigh Gabaree scored on a putback, it made it 31-31.
Then the Mounties went to work. Tiana Gallipo’s 15-footer pushed MSJ’s lead to 35-31 with 4:10 remaining.
Then, Bishop became a disruptive force on defense. She had a steal with 1:31 to go and another with 1:08 remaining. Meghan Cole knocked down a free throw with 24 seconds left to pretty much put the game in the book.
They were not teams familiar with one another but MSJ coach Bill Bruso did his best to piece together a scouting report on the Wildcats by watching video of several of their games.
“We know they are athletic,” Bruso said.
“We knew they have some good shooters,” Bishop said.
The Mounties will need a better performance to upset No. 1 seed and unbeaten West Rutland.
“Anything can happen,” Bishop said.
Gallipo led the Mounties with 14 points. Ella Paquin and Bishop followed with eight each.
Paquin had a monster night on the boards.
“She was big. She was a senior doing senior things out there,” Bruso said.
When the Mounties went to the locker room trailing by a point, Bruso’s message was about “leaving it all on the floor” in the second half.
Nobody gave more that final 16 minutes than Paquin.
Gabaree led the No. 9 Wildcats with 12 points and Natalie Geoffroy had eight.
Hazen didn’t have the “bus legs” often associated with a long trip. They owned the opening quarter. When it was over, Hazen had a 7-3 lead with Geoffroy scoring five of the seven.
The Mounties fought back and got their first lead (9-7) on a 3-point field goal by Gallipo.
Bruso said part of the game plan was to limit Gabaree’s touches.
He was fairly pleased with the defensive effort but saw room for improvement.
“We aren’t closing out as well as I’d like to,” Bruso said.
The Mounties got a lift from freshman Emma Blodorn who connected on a couple of big 3-point field goals and played a solid floor game.
Blodorn is still extremely young in basketball but has been making gigantic strides in practice to earn the start in this game.
MSJ’s Jillian Perry could not play due to an injury and will not be available on Friday evening. “Emma gives us some length and she is going to help. She is learning the game,” Bruso said.
The Mounties lost by 40 points in their only meeting with West Rutland but did outscore the Golden Horde in the second quarter that night.
Bruso knows if his team is to shock the world, it will take four very good quarters to do so.
“If we play four good quarters anything can happen. We are going to have to play our best game of the year. No pressure there,” Bruso said.
