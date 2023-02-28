Enosburg senior Devyn Gleason will never forget the Mount St. Joseph’s Martin McDonough Gymnasium. It was the place where he played his final high school game, MSJ ending his season by beating the Hornets 56-36 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Division II boys basketball playoffs.
But it is also the place where he scored his 1,000th career point. Gleason needed 20 points to reach the milestone entering the game and he scored 31.
“I won’t forget this place. Hopefully, more for scoring the 1,000 points,” Gleason said.
Gleason admitted to being a little tight when he came onto the floor for the second half knowing that he needed only two more points to reach the magic mark.
He joins the school’s 1,000-point club for boys basketball that is comprised of Drew DeLorme, Joel Blouin, Cliff Riggs, Darren Plouff, Brandon Gleason, Calvin Carter and Jason Brigham.
MSJ’s game plan played out to perfection. Coach Chris Charbonneau said the idea was to take away everyone else on the floor but Gleason.
Since Gleason had 31 of the 36 points and only two other Hornets scored, you could say the plan could hardly have been executed better.
No. 11 seeded Ensoburg led the No. 6 Mounties 10-9 after the first quarter with Gleason scoring all 10.
The Hornets were still very much in the game at halftime, trailing 25-18.
But when the Mounties came back up from downstairs for the second half, they found another gear.
“Our team pushed the ball. We emphasize the first four minutes of the third quarter,” said MSJ big post player Dez Krakowka.
Emphasize it? They owned it. It bean with a 3-point field goal from Keegan Greeley and then an inside hoop on one of Krakowka’s silky smooth hoops to push the lead to double digits.
Charbonneau said Krakowka has spent a lot of time in the gym getting better since the beginning of the season.
When the quarter ended, MSJ was firmly in control with a 41-26 lead.
Gleason netted his 1,000th point late in the third quarter and before the fourth stanza began, MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott announced Gleason’s accomplishment to the crowd and he was given a rousing ovation.
Owen Traynor led the Mounties with 21 points and banged home three 3-point field goals. Krakowka followed with 15 points and was a force on the boards, standing up to Enosburg’s big man Silas Kane. Greeley added 11 points.
Point guard Austin McLaughlin did a terrific job of running the offense and tossed in six points.
MSJ will take a 13-7 record into its quarterfinal game on Friday.
The Hornets end their season at 10-11.
Krakowka said he didn’t know a lot about the Hornets entering the game but he certainly was aware of Gleason.
“I knew he was going to be a problem but I didn’t know that he was going to be like that,” Krakowka said.
Gleason’s left-handed launches found the mark nearly every time in the first half as he scored all of the Hornets’ 18 points. “That kid is a heck of a player,” Charbonneau said, shaking his head.
The likely opponent for the Mounties in their quarterfinal game is North Country. The Falcons were scheduled to play U-32 on Wednesday night and Charbonneau seemed certain after the game that MSJ would be making the trip to Newport.
“We relish being the underdog at North Country. We’re excited,” Charbonneau said.
Charbonneau liked the way his players responded after the half.
“We did a great job rebounding and we got some good, easy looks,” he said.
NOTES: Brothers Connor and Evan Hoagland were two of the officials. There was a game last season where Connor, Evan and their father John Hoagland worked a game at Burr and Burton Academy. ... Enosburg is the hometown of MSJ boys soccer coach Josh Souza,
