MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers picked up two victories in a split doubleheader on Monday night.
The Mountaineers slipped by the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 5-4, in the first game. They had a quick turnaround before serving up a 6-5 victory over the Valley Blue Sox during the nightcap.
Vermont's contest against Upper Valley was the fifth game of the Governor’s Cup Series, which the Nighthawks now lead by a 3-2 margin. Vermont improves to 23-12-1 overall on the season and extended its lead to four games over the second-place Sanford Mainers in the North Division of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Upper Valley falls to 17-20, while the Blue Sox drop to 20-17.
Vermont 5, Upper Valley 4
After Colton Book worked around an error in the first inning and kept the Nighthawks off the scoreboard, the Mountaineers scored twice in the bottom of the first following a couple Upper Valley errors. Cameron Santerre singled to start the inning and moved to second on a bunt single by Marshall Toole. A fielder’s choice went over the first baseman's head, allowing Santerre to score while George Rosales moved to second. Rosales scored from second as the next batter reached on an error.
Book had a quick second inning that included a double play. Vermont tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second. Stocum walked to start the frame and moved to second on a groundout. With two outs, Santerre was hit with a pitch to put two runners on base. Another bunt single by Toole pushed across the third run, as Stocum kept on running to score from second. A double steal and a throwing error extended the lead to 4-0.
Upper Valley cut into the lead during the third inning. Three straight singles, including two bunts, started the inning. A two-run double down the right-field line by Adarius Myers made it 4-2. A one-run groundout by Matthew Russo drove in the third run of the inning. Book escaped with no more damage by recording a strikeout.
The Nighthawks tied the game in the fourth inning. Nikolas Monistere ripped a double off the left field wall to start the frame. He came around to score on a groundout to second, making it 4-4. Vermont reliever Aidan Tucker induced a pair of fly balls to center field to end the inning.
The Mountaineers regained the lead in the fifth inning. Rosales was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a double by Santino Rosso. A wild pitch allowed Rosales to score for a 5-4 Vermont lead.
The Mountaineers defense came alive in the sixth inning, with Maxwell Brulport pitching in relief. After Upper Valley's leadoff batter reached base on an error, Santerre made a diving play in right field to take away a potential extra base hit by Marco Ali. A few moments later, the runner at first was caught stealing second. Brulport induced a groundout to third to keep Vermont in front 5-4. Brulport closed out the seventh inning as he retired the Upper Valley hitters in order.
Vermont 6, Valley 5
Both pitchers dominated the first three innings to keep the game scoreless. Vermont's Ben Adams rose to the occasion after a two-out error and a Valley runner was thrown out at second on a steal attempt to end the top of the third inning. Valley starter Thomas Bollard stranded a runner at third base in the bottom of the third to keep the game scoreless.
The shutout was broken up in the top of the fourth inning. Adams issued a one-out walk to Matthew Bergivin. A two-out home run to right field by Zach Ketterman put the Blue Sox ahead 2-0. Valley extended the lead in the fifth. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Antonio Guerrero belted a double to left center to make it 4-0.
The Mountaineers got one run back in the bottom of the fifth. Nate Stocum blasted a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall to kick off the inning. The Blue Sox got that run back in the sixth on a two-out single to make it 5-1.
The Mountaineers bounced back by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Vermont loaded the bases with one out. A line-out to second base off the bat of Andre Martinez was nearly caught and then a tag to Nathan Waugh appeared to end the inning. However, after a conference between the umpires, they put Waugh on second base and Rosales at third with two outs after ruling that the ball had touched the ground on the line drive. Rosso scored to make it 5-2 and then a two-out double by Stocum drove in Martinez and Maugh to make it 5-4.
After pitcher Max Chapman threw a scoreless seventh, Vermont put the tying run on base. Santerre reached second base on a leadoff walk and a stolen base with one out. Brendan Yagesh escaped the jam and left another Mountaineer stranded on base to keep Valley in front by one run.
After a quick eighth inning for Chapman, Vermont tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. A two-out, bases-loaded walk to Santerre pushed across the tying run. Luckily for Valley, Yagesh left the bases loaded with a strikeout. Chapman retired the Blue Sox in order to give Vermont a chance to walk it off in the ninth.
Rosso led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to right center field. An infield single with one out by Aaron Whitley put runners on the corners. Whitley stole second base and then Waugh hit a liner to shallow center to give Vermont another victory.