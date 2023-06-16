LYNN, Mass. - The Vermont Mountaineers shut down North Shore on Thursday after the Navigators set the tying run up to the plate during a late-game comeback attempt.
Vermont improves to 5-3 and returned to its winning ways by rallying to a 12-9 victory at Fraser Field. The Mountaineers move into a first-place tie with the Upper Valley Nighthawks in the North Division of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The Navigators drop to 2-6.
North Shore took control early in the game. but Vermont’s offense came alive in the latter innings. The Mountaineers scored all of their runs in the final four innings, including a five-run ninth.
The Navigators struck first with three runs in the opening frame. A leadoff single and a hit batter put a pair of runners on base before a fly ball resulted in runners on the corners. A double by Evan Griffis drove in Peter Messervy before a balk by Vermont starter Jack Metzger allowed the second runner to cross home. Jacob Jarnell scored the third run on a two-out single to right field by Henry Kaczmar.
After a rebound inning by Metzger, the Mountaineers attempted to cut into the lead. They loaded the bases with two outs, but Nate Espelin recorded his third strikeout of the game to escape the jam.
A quiet third- and fourth-inning stretch featured Vermont relief pitcher Benjamin Smith, who entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. He finished the third scoreless inning in a row with a strikeout.
New Mountaineer Jack Renwick reached second base in the fifth inning on an error. With one out, he stole third to give Vermont a chance to score its first run of the game. However, a line-out ended the threat. Smith kept his team within three runs by retiring the Navigators order in order in the bottom of the fifth, recording up his second strikeout of the game in the process.
Vermont's offense finally broke through in the sixth inning, scoring two runs. Nathan Goranson was hit with a pitch to start the frame. After a strikeout by Jake Needam, Grant Voytovich singled to left field. Needam recorded the second out but Jace Jeremiah belted a double to left field, allowing both runners to score.
North Shore looked and promptly answered with a run of its own. Howeer, Smith came up big with runners on the corners. He indued a groundout to the mound to keep Vermont within a run going into the seventh.
Vermont took the lead in the seventh by plating four runs. Evan Fox started the frame with a single to left field off Cooper McGrath, who was the third pitcher for the Navigators. Back-to-back walks to Luke Cantwell and Brandon Butterworth loaded the bases. Goranson came up with a double that bounced over the wall to score two runners, giving Vermont a 4-3 lead with no outs. North Shore nearly gout out of the inning down by one run, but a two-out double to right field by Marshall Toole made it 6-3 in favor of the Mountaineers.
North Shore stormed right back in the bottom of seventh. A leadoff walk to pinch-hitter Andrew Eppinger, before a ground-rule double by Jake Berger allowed the tying run to come to the plate. That chased Smith from the game. Reliever Jack Sylvia induced a pop up to second before a sacrifice fly by Jarrell advanced both runners for a 6-4 lead. A single by Stan DeMartinis brought the home team within a run, but he was thrown out while attempting to steal second base to end the inning.
Vermont got one run back in the eighth to take a 7-5 lead. Renwick walked before moving to third on a failed pickoff attempt. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Cantwell. The Navigators crept back to make it a one-run game again in the bottom of the frame. Kaczmar reached base on an infield single and moved to second on a groundout. Sylvia served up a strikeout, but a two-out single by Messervy trimmed the deficit to 7-6.
The back-and-forth action continued in the ninth. Vermont added some insurance runs on a couple of defensive miscues by the Navigators to build a 12-6 advantage. But the home team would not go away quietly, scoring a trio of runs in a flash. A groundout to relief pitcher Max Moss allowed Vermont to close out he victory with the trying run at the plate.
Espelin allowed one hit over five innings and struck out five batters. Metzger calmed down after a rough first inning, giving up three runs in three-plus innings of work. He allowed four hits and issued a pair of walks.