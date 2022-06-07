MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers started off the season with a bang by earning a 10-1 victory over the Newport Gulls on Tuesday in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
The Gulls were unable to find any offense, as six Vermont players excelled on the mound. Nick Durgan, Carlos Torres, Matthew Scibilio, Jake Simon, Jack Pletter and Jack Metzger threw a combined no-hitter.
Vermont wasted no time getting on the board, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first after some impressive defense in the top of the inning. Vermont recorded three stolen bases to establish a comfortable lead heading into the second frame
It was a fairly rough night for Newport starter and University of Louisville standout Seamus Barrett, who gave up five earned runs on four hits. The righty eventually regained his composure and silenced Vermont for a few innings.
After the first inning there was no scoring all the way until the sixth inning, when Trent Farquhar scored an unearned run to put the Gulls on the board. Durgan earned the win on the mound, while Barrett too the loss.
The Mountaineers will host Vineyard at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
