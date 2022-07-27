MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers snapped a five-game skid and clinched a first-round bye in the 2022 New England Collegiate Baseball League postseason with a 3-2 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks.
The Mountaineers, who won the Governor’s Cup Series by a 4-3 margin, improve to 31-11 and are one win away from tying the league record for most wins in a season. The Nighthawks dropped to 18-23.
After Vermont starter Jackson Harrigan struckout the side to start the game, the offense jumped out to an early lead in the home half. After a one-out double to center field by Mark Trotta, Santino Rosso belted a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall to make it 2-0 on his second home run of the season.
Upper Valley almost cut the lead in half in the third. A double by Adarius Myers with Luca Trigiani on first almost scored the lead runner with the ball deep in the right field corner. However, the relay from Nic Notarangelo to the plate was perfectly executed and nailed Trigiani at home.
The Nighthawks finally got on the scoreboard. Jonathan Hogart started the frame with a single, before moving to second on a passed ball. He moved to third on a ground out, before scoring on a fielder’s choice to first. Brendan McFall got a strikeout to end the inning and keep Vermont ahead 2-1.
Vermont got that run back in the bottom of the inning as Shane Lussier snuck a ball inside the right field foul pole to make it 3-1.
Upper Valley threatened in the sixth. A leadoff double by Hogart, followed by a one-out single by Ryan Ignoffo put runners on the corners. Ignoffo stole second and then William Sullivan plated Hogart on a sacrifice fly to left center field to make it 3-2.
Mitchell Pascarella pitched a pair of scoreless innings to earn his first save of the summer with three strikeouts. McFall got his seventh win of the summer in four innings of relief with four strikeouts. Harrigan went three innings and finished his night with six strikeouts.
Lussier paced the offense with two hits, a single and a home run. Rosso drove in two runs.
