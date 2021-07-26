KEENE, N.H. – The Vermont Mountaineers earned victories of 10-2 and 8-6 over the Keene Swamp Bats during Sunday's doubleheader at Alumni Field.
The Mountaineers have won four games in a row and defeated the Swamp Bats for the fourth straight time. The Game 1 action started in the third inning after Vermont built a 5-0 lead earlier in the week during a game that was suspended due to lightning.
The Mountaineers got out to a quick start in the initial contest, building a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Keagan Calero reached base on a single before Matt Oldham launched his seventh home run of the year.
The Mountaineers recorded three straight hits and scored three runs in the second inning for a 5-0 lead. Casey Mayes, Connor Bertsch and Tommy Courtney connected for hits and came around to score. Evan Giordano recorded a single to drive in Bertsch and Courtney.
The Swamp Bats quickly scored when the action picked back up again Sunday in the third inning. Tommy Joseph's in field single closed the gap to 5-0. Omar Daniels scored from second base on a fielding error for Keene in the bottom of the inning.
Adam Retzbach clobbered his fourth home run of the year to give the Mountaineers a 6-1 lead. It was Retzbach's second homer in as many games.
Vermont's Griffin Arnone hit a leadoff homer in the sixth inning before his team put the game away in the seventh. After a Courtney walk, Calero hit a towering home run over the left-field fence. Oldham blasted his second home run of the game and eighth of the season to put the game out of reach.
Bertsch finished the game on the mound and gave up one earned run. Pitcher Brendan O’Donnell began the resumed game and didn’t allow an earned run. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and struck out nine batters during two-plus innings.
Both teams were held hitless through the first two innings of play during Game 2. Vermont recorded 10 at-bats in the third inning, with six players crossing home.
Calero and Kade Kretzschmar each started the inning with singles. Bertsch followed with a sacrifice fly. Jack Frank singled and Giordano reached base on a walk. Oldham doubled to right-center field to drive in Kretzschmar and Frank.
Craig Larsen singled to left field to drive in two more runs for the Mountaineers. A Retzbach single resulted in the sixth run of the inning. The Mountaineers tacked on two more runs on a single by Frank and another hit by Larsen for an 8-0 lead.
The Swamp Bats began to climb back into the game after a leadoff home run from Bushling in the bottom of the fourth inning. Keene added two more runs in the fifth inning after a leadoff double by Matt Almonte. Ethan Groff replaced Almonte on the base paths and scored on a wild pitch. Bushling followed with an one-run single.
The Swamp Bats scored three runs in the sixth inning, thanks to a one-run single by Groff and a two-run home run by Drake Westcott. But Vermont's defense held on at the end to wrap up the victory.
The Mountaineers improve to 19-17, while the Swamp Bats fall to 22-14. Vermont will host the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
