SANFORD, Maine — The Vermont Mountaineers were trounced by the Sanford Mainers, 9-4, on Friday night at Goodall Park in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
The Mainers built a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Three of the first four batters reached base. The key plays included a run-scoring groundout from Freddy Rojas Jr. and a one-run single by Shane Paradine.
Vermont rallied to grab a 3-2 advantage in the second frame. Casey Mayes singled, Evan Giordano reached base on a dropped third strike and Keagan Calero drew his 26th walk of the season. With two outs, Griffin Arnone lined a three-run double to left field.
Sanford came right back with a four-run outburst in the third inning, thanks to four hits. Cam Ridley led off with a double. Dom Freeburger singled to drive in Ridley from second base. Paradine roped a one-run single, which was followed by an one-run base hit by Danye Leonard.
The Mountaineers responded again in the top of the fourth inning. Giordano launched his fifth home run of the season to close the gap to 6-4.
The hosts extended their lead to 7-4 in the fifth inning before making it 9-4 in the sixth. Ridley excelled on the base paths in the fifth. After reaching base on a leadoff walk, he proceeded to steal second and third base and advanced to home on an errant throw.
Oldham (2-for-4) was the only Mountaineers batter with multiple hits. Giordano went 1-for-4, scored twice and contributed one RBI for Vermont. Adam Retzbach and Connor Bertsch also connected for hits in the loss.
Vermont starting pitcher Luke Rettig lasted three-plus innings on the mound. He allowed six hits, issued five walks and struck out three batters. Teammate Will Paoli pitched one inning, allowing zero hits while issuing four walks and recording one strikeout.
Josh O’Neill limited the Mainers to no hits and issued one walk during one-plus innings on the mound. Former Montpelier High School standout Nicholas Beavin limited Sanford to two hits during two innings of work.
Paradine was 2-for-5 for Sanford with two RBI and one run scored. Freeberger went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored in the victory. Ridley also went 1-for-2, scoring twice and knocking in one run. Leonard was another key contributor at the plate, going 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Mitchell Moralez (1-for-3, two runs scored) and Rojas Jr (1-for-4, one RBI) also served up timely hits for the Mainers. Jonathan Barditch scored once and had one RBI, while Ubaldo Lopez also crossed home for the hosts.
Blake Bennett started on the mound for Sanford. He gave up five hits, issued four walks and recorded four strikeouts over three-plus innings. Trevor LaBonte took over pitching duties with one out in the fourth inning and brought his best stuff. He allowed no hits, issued not walks and struck out three batter. Jose Rodriguez gave up one hit and notched two strikeouts during one inning. Relievers Brian Craven and Gavin Hinchliffe joined forces to close things out during the final two innings. Both issued one walk and registered one strikeout.
Vermont falls to 21-19, while Sanford improves to 15-24. The Mountaineers will host the North Shore Navigators (18-17) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up the regular season with Sunday’s home game vs. the North Adams SteepleCats (21-14). Sanford will visit North Shore for a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:20 p.m.
The Keene Swamp Bats (23-15), SteepleCats and Upper Valley Nighthawks (21-16) are battling for the top seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming NECBL playoffs. The Winnipesaukee Muskrats (11-25) round out the Northern Division.
The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (23-15) are attempting to hold off the Valley Blue Sox (20-16) for first-place honors in the Southern Division. They are trailed by the Mystic Schooners (20-16), Newport Gulls (20-17), Danbury Westerners (20-18), Ocean State Waves (17-22) and Bristol Blues (11-27).
The No. 2-7 seeds in each division will all play in one-game, win-or-go-home playoff openers. Every team that prevails will advance to a best-of-three series in the divisional semifinals.
