MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers split a New England Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader with the Winnipesaukee Muskrats on Wednesday afternoon.
The Mountaineers, who are now 30-7, walked off game one on a wild pitch, before coming up just short in game two to the Muskrats (15-20) by a score of 3-2.
Vermont 4, Winnipesaukee 3
Vermont struck in the first inning after a quick first for starter Aaron Dona. Evan Fox was hit by a pitch. With the hit-and-run on, Tom Josten laced one out to left field and the ball dropped by the left fielder, putting the runners in scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Santino Rosso made it 1-0, before an infield single by Mark Trotta made it 2-0 in favor of Vermont.
Dona retired the four of the first eight hitters he faced via the strikeout, including three straight after a leadoff single in the second.
Dona ran into trouble in the third. A lead off double by Ian Battipaglia started the inning before a walk to Kohl Abrams put two runners on. A single to center by Brendan Concannon loaded the bases, but a misplayed ball allowed Battipaglia to score and Abrams to move to third. A ground out tied the game a two.
Winnipesaukee led off the fourth the same way as the third with a double. However, the runner was thrown out at third for the first out by Cameron Gill. A pair of flyouts sandwiched around a two-out single got Dona out of the inning unscathed.
After a scoreless fourth, Fox reached on a two-out walk in the fifth. He swiped second for his league leading 20th steal of the season and scored all the way from second once he realized the ball was misplayed and got by Cristian Mercedes in center field.
The lead was short-lived as the Muskrats evened the game in the sixth. Mercedes doubled to start the frame off reliever Brendan McFall. A dropped third strike put runners on the corners with no outs. A hard single by Sebastian Mueller made it 3-3. McFall stranded the runners with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to keep the game tied.
Vermont loaded the bases in the seventh with two outs. Pinch runner Tom Ruscitti scored on a wild pitch from third to win the game. McFall earned his sixth win of the summer in two innings of relief. He had three strikeouts. Dona went five innings and had six strikeouts while giving up two runs. Adam Maher took the loss, giving up the winning run while registering just one out.
Winnipesaukee 3, Vermont 2
WInnipesaukee got the first run in game two on an RBI single by Tyler Grodell that scored Grayson Preslar from second. The visitors extended their lead in the third on a two-run blast by Patrick Roche.
Patrick Harrington kept the Vermont bats quiet, as he held the home offense to just one hit over the first five innings and had five strikeouts.
Christian Pregent gave Vermont life in the sixth inning with a leadoff double to the right field corner. He moved to third on a flyout to center, before Trotta ripped a line drive to center to make it 3-1.
Vermont cut the lead to a run in the bottom of the seventh. Nic Notarangelo singled off closer Ryan Qualey, before a double by Stephen DiTomaso put both in scoring position. Tyler Cox reached on a fielder’s choice as Notarangelo scored and DiTomaso was thrown out at third. A walk to Ruscitti put the winning run at first. However, a game-ending double play stopped the rally.
