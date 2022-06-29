HOLYOKE, Mass. - A strong outing by Joseph Kosowsky helped the Vermont Mountaineers blank the Valley Blue Sox, 8-0, on Wednesday night at MacKenzie Stadium during a cross-divisional New England Collegiate Baseball League contest.
The Mountaineers move to 18-2 on the year, while the Blue Sox fall to 11-9. Vermont maintained a six-game lead over the second-place Upper Valley Nighthawks in the North Division.
Kosowsky had his longest outing of the summer to earn his first win. He went six-plus innings on the mound, striking out six batters, issuing two walks and allowing two hits.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Vermont scored two runs in the third frame. Two singles to start the inning by Tom Ruscitti and Tyler Cox started the outburst. Cox was sent back to the dugout on a fielder’s choice that allowed Stephen DiTomaso to reach base. Gerry Siracusa reached on an error that allowed Ruscitti to score before a two-out passed ball let DiTomaso cross the plate.
After going down quickly in the fourth, the Mountaineers added two more runs in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. Evan Fox singled to start the frame. A double by Ruscitti allowed Fox to score. Ruscitti moved to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on another passed ball.
Valley’s pitchers stepped up with a pair of shutout innings, but the Blue Sox offense could not find an answer for Kosowsky. The big blow arrived for Vermont in the seventh. Cox singled to score Jack Cone, before Fox scored after DiTomaso reached on an error. Tom Josten had the big hit of the frame with a two-out single to score Fox and DiTomaso, making it 8-0 Vermont.
Vermont was led offensively by Cox and Ruscitti, who each had two hits and drove in a run. Josten drove in a pair of runs as well. DiTomaso, Fox, and Ruscitti all scored twice.
Vermont’s pitchers dominated the game and retired 11 straight hitters until a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth. A walk put the first Blue Sox base runner in scoring position, but Brendan McFall got out of the inning without surrendering a run by inducing a ground-ball double play.
McFall pitched one-plus inning off relief for the Mountaineers. He struck out one, allowed a hit and issue one walk. Zach Byron secured the shutout in the ninth inning. He struck out the final two batters of the game.
Valley’s Michael Volgende suffered the loss after five innings of work. He allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk.
