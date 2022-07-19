MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers powered past the North Adams SteepleCats 12-4 Tuesday night in a cross-divisional New England Collegiate Baseball League matchup at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers, who improved to 29-6 on the season, won their fourth straight game, while the SteepleCats dropped to 8-26.
North Adams struck first. A leadoff triple by Hunter Pasquialini set the stage. After a strikeout, Cedric Rose popped a routine fly to right field that turned into a dropped ball, allowing Pasquialini to score easily.
Vermont responded quickly in the home half of the first. Evan Fox belted a deep fly ball to left field and reached on a double. A wild pitch moved him to third, before Tom Josten put runners on the corners with no outs on a walk. Santino Rosso blasted a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall to give the Mountaineers a 3-1 lead.
The SteepleCats tied the game in the third. Another leadoff hit by Pasquialini, this time a double, started the frame, before he moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Tommy DiTullio to make it 3-2. Rose tied the game on a solo blast to left field.
The Mountaineers regained the lead in the home half. Josten began the frame with a double to deep right center field. He moved to third on a flyout to deep right center, before scoring on a sacrifice fly to center by Mark Trotta to give Vermont a 4-3 lead.
James McDowell came in the fourth as a reliever for Luke Carpenter. After an 11 pitch at-bat that ended in a flyout, the SteepleCats had back-to-back singles to left to put pressure on. However, a pop up in the infield and a flyout to right ended the threat as McDowell kept Vermont ahead 4-3.
Jack Cone started the fourth with a first-pitch single, before moving to second on a wild pitch. Another ball in the dirt allowed Cone to advance to third. A deep fly to the center field fence by Christian Pregent was caught by Pasquialini as he ran into the wall, allowing Cone to score and make it 5-3. That chased Austin McKinney from the game for North Adams.
Vermont tacked on another run in the fifth with runners on the corners and two away. Pregent made it 6-3 as he ripped a double off the left field wall to score Stephen DiTomaso. North Adams got a run back in the sixth as Ryan Magdic hit a home run to right field.
Vermont’s offense added more runs in the sixth to add to its lead. Back-to-back singles by Josten and Rosso started the frame. On an 0-2 count, North Adam’s catcher Brady Mutz attempted to throw behind Rosso at first, but the ball bounced off the first baseman's glove, allowing both runners to move up a base, all with nobody out. Trotta lined one over the third baseman’s head to score both runners and moved to second on the throw home, making it 8-4. DiTomaso made it 10-4 with his team-leading fourth home run of the summer
Vermont Carpenter went three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk. He finished with four strikeouts. McDowell earned his first win of the summer in his ninth appearance. He went three innings, giving up one run on three hits with a strikeout. McKinney went three and a third innings while taking the loss for North Adams, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks. Zach Byron went three innings in relief for his first save. He had six strikeouts.
Fox stole two bases to take the league lead over Winnipesaukee’s Cristian Mercedes. Fox now has 19 swiped bags on the year. Fox also had two hits and scored twice. Every Vermont hitter also registered a hit and all but two players scored a run.
