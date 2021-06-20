MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers won their fifth straight game as they held off the Winnipesaukee Muskrats, 2-1, in Saturday's New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Montpelier Recreation Field.
Both teams were held off the scoreboard until the fourth inning. The Muskrats scratched across a run when Cole Johnson scored on a fielding error.
Josh Becker started on the mound for the Mountaineers and pitched the first four innings. He gave up two hits and zero earned runs. He recorded six strikeouts and issued zero walks.
The Mountaineers were held scoreless until the sixth inning. Adam Retzbach blasted his first home run of the season off the scoreboard in left field, tying things at 1.
Vermont's Keagan Calero led off the seventh inning with a walk. He advanced to third on a base hit by Curtis Robison. While Matt McDermott was batting, Calero scored on a wild pitch to give the Mountaineers the lead.
Ryan Steckline earned the win in relief for the Mountaineers. He pitched three innings and did not allow a run. Trevor Kirk recorded the loss for the Muskrats.
Jared Gadd was the third and final pitcher used by the Mountaineers. He came on in the eighth inning and proceeded to close the game out for his first save of the season.
Hits were hard to come by as both teams combined for eight hits. The Mountaineers were led by Robison, who notched two of the five Vermont hits. Johnson recorded two of the three hits for Winnipesaukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.