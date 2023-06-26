MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers picked up a solid 9-2 victory over the Sanford Mainers on Sunday night at Montpelier Recreation Field.
Vermont struck first in the opening frame with three-straight two-out doubles, to take a 2-0 lead. George Rosales hit one off the left field wall, before scoring on a two-out double to right center by Nathan Waugh. TJ Williams snuck one just inside the third baseline, to make it 2-0 Mountaineers. Vermont loaded the bases but Nick Thompson got a flyout to right to end the frame.
Sanford cut into the lead in the top of the second. Nicholas Roselli singled to left with one out. He scored on a triple to deep center field by Devin Russell. Aidan Tucker stranded Russell at third with a pair of back-to-back swinging strikeouts to keep Vermont ahead 2-1.
In the home half of the second, Vermont put a pair of runners on the corners with just one out with a single by Brandon Butterworth and a walk to Luke Cantwell. However, Thompson got flyouts to left and right fields to escape with no damage.
After a quiet third for Sanford, which ended on a nice defensive play by Butterworth as he doubled up the runner at first. Vermont tacked on another run in the home half. Evan Fox walked before Grant Voytovich was hit on an 0-2 pitch. With both runners stealing, the throw by Russell to second went by the second basemen, allowing Fox to score easily from third.
Sanford came within a run in the fourth. Tucker quickly retired the first two batters of the inning. However, with a 2-2 count, Russell belted a solo blast over the right field fence to make it 3-2.
Tucker worked around a two-out double in the fifth to maintain a one-run lead. Vermont tacked on another in the home half. Williams was hit with one out and scored on a deep drive to left center by pinch-hitter Marshall Toole (Wofford) to make it 4-2. Brandon McFall came in and just needed six pitches to retire the Mainers in order in the sixth inning.
McFall worked around a two-out single in the seventh, inducing a fly ball to center in his second inning of work.
Vermont’s offense tacked on some more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Waugh lined a double just inside the third base line for his second double of the game. He moved to third on a passed ball, before scoring on a wild pitch by reliever Michael Simes. A walk to Williams followed by a sacrifice bunt by Toole put a runner in scoring position with just one out. Williams moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Tyler Cox single with the infield playing in on the grass, making it 6-2.
After giving up a leadoff walk in the eighth, McFall struckout the next batter he faced before giving way to Andrew D’Alessio. He got a pair of flyouts to end the inning.
Vermont extended the lead in the home half, with a leadoff double by Cantwell, before Rosales was hit by a pitch. A full-count walk by Sandford reliever Connor Caverly loaded the bases for Vermont. He got Williams looking at strike three, before issuing a walk to Toole to push across Vermont’s seventh run. Rosales made it 8-2 on a ground out by Cox with one out as the Mainer’s could not complete the double play. A line drive by Jack Renwick made it 9-2 to score Waugh.
Sanford did not go quietly. Matthew Polk was hit and moved to third on a single to left center by Roselli. D’Alessio got three straight strikeouts to end the game.
Tucker went five innings, striking out four batters and allowed just two runs for his second win of the summer. McFall went 2 1/3 innings in a solid outing of relief for Vermont and finished with two strikeouts. Thompson suffered the loss for Sanford, allowing three runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
FRIDAY
VT 3, UV 2
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Vermont Mountaineers evened the Governors Cup Series with a thrilling 3-2 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Friday night.
The Mountaineers, who improve to 10-3-1, took over first place in the North Division. The Nighthawks dropped to 7-4.
Vermont’s offense came out early in the first inning, looking to take an early lead. Brandon Butterworth began the game with a walk, before Luke Cantwell singled to deep left field.
An infield single by George Rosales loaded the bases. Carson Frye managed to get a groundout, getting the force out at home. Nathan Goranson brought home the first run for Vermont as he reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Cantwell to score.
Aidan Risse worked around a one-out single and wild pitch in the bottom of the first, striking out the final batter of the inning with a runner at third.
After a quick second for the Mountaineers, Risse was able to get out of a jam in the home half. He gave up a leadoff double, but a strikeout, flyout, and groundout ended the Nighthawks’ threat.
Risse ran into trouble in the third after a one-out single and a pair of two-out walks loaded the bases. He was able to get out of it again to keep Vermont ahead by a run.
Both teams would rely on timely pitching and defense as the Vermont run in the first would be the only in the ballgame until the Upper Valley Nighthawks got their first run in the bottom of the eighth inning that tied the game at one.
Vermont loaded the bases in the ninth and scored two runs thanks to a single off the bat of Butterworth to go ahead by two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Upper Valley scored a run to cut the lead to one and moved runners to first and third with two outs in the ninth. A diving catch by TJ Williams sealed the victory for Vermont to end the game.