KEENE, N.H. - The Vermont Mountaineers returned to the win column with a 10-2 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats on Friday night from Alumni Field.
It was the fifth game of the season series between the North Division rivals, with Vermont taking a 3-2 lead.
After leaving two runners on base in the top of the first inning, Vermont starter Nolan Sparks shut down Keene in the bottom of the opening frame. The visitors put runners on the corners with one out in the second frame and took a 1-0 lead. Tyler Cox walked, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Nathan Waugh. Jace Jeremiah worked a walk to reach first, prompting Keene to go to the bullpen early. TJ Williams reached on a two-out error by the catcher that allowed Cox to score the first run of the game.
Sparks ran into trouble in the second. He gave up a leadoff double and a one-out walk, putting two runners on base. He induced a flyout and recorded a strikeout to keep Keene off the scoreboard.
With Keene squandering an opportunity to tie or take the lead, the Mountaineers took advantage in the third and added to their lead. Luke Cantwell walked to start the frame and then Brandon Butterworth smacked his second home run of the season to give Vermont a 3-0 lead. Cox made it 4-0 after reaching on a single. He advanced to second on a walk and scored on a single by Jack Renwick
Sparks ran into more trouble in the bottom of the third, as the Swamp Bats loaded the bases with no outs. The Vermont pitcher left them stranded by striking out the next three batters on 11 pitches.
Vermont added three runs to build a 7-0 lead in the fifth. Waugh started the frame with a double and then Renwick walked with one out. A Williams double over the center fielder’s head drove in Waugh to make it 5-0. Renwick scored on a groundout by Grant Voytovich to make it 6-0. A two-out single by Cantwell scored Renwick stretched the lead to 7-0.
Benjamin Smith entered the game in the bottom of the fifth in relief for Vermont. He gave up a leadoff walk before getting the first two outs of the frame via a strikeout and pop-up. However, Keene broke up the shutout when Devin Taylor hit a two-run homer to drive in Bryan Padilla, making it 7-2. The Swamp Bats continued to threaten as an error and a two-out single extended the inning. Smith limited the damage by registering his second strikeout of the inning.
Aidan Risse worked a quick 1-2-3 inning of relief in the sixth frame, retiring the side on 15 pitches to keep Vermont’s five-run lead intact. After Vermont went scoreless in the seventh, Risse continued his strong relief effort with his second straight shutout inning, which was capped by another strikeout.
The Mountaineers extended their lead in the eighth inning. Marshall Toole doubled to start the frame and moved to third on a passed ball. A walk to Waugh put runners on the corners and then a single by Jeremiah drove in Toole. A single by Renwick loaded the bases and a single by WIlliams drove in Toole and Waugh, making it 10-2. Max Chapman and Maxwell Brulport each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the victory for Vermont.
Risse earned the win in two full innings of relief. He pitched two shutout innings, giving up one hit while striking out three batters. The Mountaineers pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts while issuing four walks and holding Keene to five hits.