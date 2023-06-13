MONTPELIER — Luke Cantwell continued his hot start to the season by belting the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning Monday, leading the Vermont Mountaineers to a 4-3 win over the Bristol Blues at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers improved to 4-2 after snapping a two-game losing skid, while the Blues fall to 2-4 in New England Collegiate Baseball action. Both teams finished the 2022 season tied with the most wins in the regular season, breaking a record previously held by the 2006 Newport Gulls.
After an inning and a half of scoreless play, Vermont loaded the bases with no outs in the second frame. Jace Jeremiah grounded into a double play, but that allowed Marshall Toole to score and give Vermont a 1-0 lead.
The Mountaineers added another run after George Rosales walked with one out, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. He scored on an infield single by Aaron Whitley, who hustled out a slow roller to shortstop. That chased Bristol starter Michael Morrissey from the game and gave Vermont a 2-0 lead.
Bristol put a pair of runners on base with a pair of back-to-back one out singles by Vincent Bianchina and Gavin Noriega, causing problems for Mountaineers starter Aidan Tucker. However, Tucker worked around the jam with a pair of runners in scoring position by inducing a groundout to the mund to end the threat.
The Mountaineers added another run in the fourth inning. Grant Voytovich was hit by a pitch before Nate Stocum singled between first and second. Jeremiah laid down a bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Evan Fox got the job done for Vermont, lifting a sacrifice fly deep enough to left field to allow Voytovich to score.
The Blues got a run back in the fifth inning after Chaz Meyers reached second base on an errant throw. He came around to score when Ryan Daniels belted a hard line drive down the right field line. Daniels was a little aggressive on the base paths as he tried to stretch the hit into a double and was thrown out by a strong effort by Voytovich in right field. Vermont pitcher Max Moss recorded the final out of the inning with a strikeout with a runner on second.
Vermont threatened in the bottom half of the fifth inning, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. However, Blues pitcher William Paoli got out of the jam when a fly ball ended the inning with the bases loaded.
Bristol took advantage in the sixth to pull even. Bianchina blasted a double off the right field wall before scoring on a hard grounder up the middle by Noriega. Vermont reliever Patrick Gardner got a break when Bianchina was thrown out at third on a double steal attempt. However, a pair of wild pitches proved costly for the Mountaineers. One of those wild pitches was on ball four, allowing Noriega to cross home.
Pinch-hitter Skye Selinsky reached first on the play before moving to second on a wild pitch. His bid was spoiled by a stellar pick-off move by Gardner. Vermont’s Williams Hoffacker induced a groundout to keep the game tied at 3-3.
Vermont quickly got that run back to regain the lead in the bottom half of the sixth. With one out, Cantwell sent a blast right inside the right-field foul pole to give the Mountaineers a 4-3 lead. That extended his hit streak to six games to start the year.
Hoffacker had a strong finish to earn his first win of the season, striking out seven batters in three-plus innings of work. He pitched to soft contact at the end of the game, resulting in a groundout with the tying run at second base.
Tucker went four-plus innings without getting the decision. He allowed one unearned run on three hits and had a pair of strikeouts.