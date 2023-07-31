The Vermont Mountaineers wrapped up the regular season Sunday with a 25-15-1 record, the No. 2 seed for the upcoming playoffs and the Governor's Cup title safely in hand once again.
The Mountaineers won their in-state series against the rival Upper Valley Nighthawks by earning a 3-1 victory. It marked the second straight season that Vermont claimed bragging rights over Upper Valley, with the Mountaineers now holding a 4-3 lead after seven years of the series.
Coach Mitchell Holmes' squad locked up first place in the North Division for the New England Collegiate Baseball League postseason after the Sanford Mainers lost earlier in the day.
The Mountaineers clinched one of the top two seeds for the playoffs for the second straight season and will host the No. 7 seed Danbury Westerners for a three-game series. Vermont would potentially host Game 3 of the series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Recreation Field.
Vermont will attempt to return to the championship series for the seconds straight year after falling to the Martha's Vineyard Sharks during the 2022 finals. Vermont has won three titles during the past two decades in addition to finishing runner-up three times.
Sunday's clash started with two scoreless innings that featured dominant efforts by both pitching staffs. Vermont threatened in the third inning, as two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. However, Upper Valley's Jordan Goldman induced a double play that included an out at the plate. After another walk, Goldman fired a pitch to the plate that resulted in a pop-up to leave the bases loaded.
The fourth inning kicked off the same way the third started for the Mountaineers, but this time they took a 1-0 lead. A leadoff walk by Aaron Whitley opened the frame and then he moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and third on a groundout - both to the pitcher. A grounder to third off the bat of Nathan Waugh took an unpredictable bounce past the third baseman, allowing Whitley to score.
After a second stellar inning of relief by Joseph Violi, the Mountaineers attempted to pad their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Cox reached base on a walk and moved to third on a single by Nate Stocum. A fielder’s choice by George Rosales pushed Cox across the plate for a 2-0 advantage.
That run became very important as Upper Valley started the sixth with a double by Adarius Myers. A wild pitch and a walk caused more problems for Vermont, chasing Samuel Rosenfield off the mound and bringing Cox to pitch. A wild pitch resulted in a run by Myers and advanced Ryan Cesarini to second. Cox stranded the tying runner at second to keep his team's lead intact.
The Mountaineers got that run back in the sixth. Waugh walked with one out and moved to third on a ground out and a throwing error by the first baseman. Jack Renwick blooped a single to shallow right field to make it 3-1.
Cox took over pitching in the seventh and recorded two quick outs. He stranded the tying runner at the plate to secure his first save of the summer. The Nighthawks end the season at 18-24, while Vermont returns to its winning ways after stumbling a bit earlier in the week.
The Mountaineers opened the 2023 wins by earning three straight victories and then pieced together a seven-game winnings streak later in June, giving the team an 11-3 record out of the gate. Vermont dropped its final three games against Sanford to open the door for the Mainers to threaten for the division, but Holmes' team won seven of its final 11 games to hold on for its fourth division crown.