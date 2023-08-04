A rude awakening earlier this week brought another Vermont Mountaineers playoff run to a screeching halt, but the team’s body of work throughout the summer featured far more highs than lows.
The New England Collegiate Baseball League squad captured the North Division title for the second straight year after winning seven of eight games late in the season. And even though things unraveled quickly during two losses in the playoffs, the Mountaineers proved once again that they’ve been one of the most consistently successful franchises in the region for two decades.
It was difficult to find a rhythm three weeks ago after 8 inches of rain led to massive flooding in Montpelier, causing three straight games to be postponed. Players and coaches responded to the adversity by volunteering for downtown recovery efforts while members of the ground crew scrambled to restore Recreation Field to a playable condition.
After a six-day break from home games, the boys of summer returned to the Capital City diamond July 14 and kicked off a four-game winning streak with a 10-2 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats. Vermont’s divisional lead quickly ballooned to 4.5 games by July 24 before the second-place Sanford Mainers battled back with four straight victories, including two over the Mountaineers. When push came to shove, Vermont clinched the North crown by the skin of its teeth and secured a 3-1 win over Upper Valley during the regular-season finale.
“It got a little tight at the end, but we still won by around two games,” Mountaineers manager Mitchell Holmes said. “And winning the North Division two years in a row is a really good thing. It was tighter than we wanted, but we’re just happy that we won it.”
Although Vermont was playing some of its best baseball prior to the All-Star break, the early departure of T.J. Williams, Brandon Butterworth and Santino Rosso forced Holmes to quickly rearrange the starting lineup. Heading into Monday’s playoff opener, the roster included just a dozen position players: Tyler Cox, George Rosales, Nate Stocum, Aaron Whitley, Cameron Santerre, Nathan Goranson, Nathan Waugh, Jack Renwick, Jace Jeremiah and newcomers Connor Bertsch, Tyler Wells and Andre Martinez.
“It’s a long summer — and the spring can definitely get long too,” Rosales said. “So props to all the guys who stuck it out, to all the guys that were valuable to us and had to leave and then to all the guys who came in here lately and made a good impact. Props to everybody for coming together and just making for a good season.”
Packing in a slew of rescheduled games during the final two weeks of the regular season was no easy task, especially with many of the Mountaineers on a short leash while facing strict innings limits imposed by their college coaches. And there was no rest for the weary at the end of July, with Vermont perpetually playing catch-up because eight additional games were postponed or cancelled this summer aside from the flood-related interruption.
Players were routinely operating on little rest before heading to the field, but their hectic schedule was worth the effort when they hosted nine late-July games in just over two weeks and watched fans light up after some dark days.
“It was tough being off from baseball for four or five days, but afterwards it was really cool just to see the city of Montpelier for the first game back,” Rosales said. “And ever since that happened, we got a really good crowd. I think just getting away from that and watching some good baseball for a few hours was awesome for them — and for us too.”
Nightlife in Montpelier was non-existent after the city’s restaurants and bars were flooded. But 6:30 p.m. tickets to see the Mountaineers quickly became a reliable option again as downtown remained deserted.
“We were inside for four days and we were all ready to play some ball — and so was the town,” Vermont’s Nate Stocum said. “We got so much support from the town after the flood. It was incredible. And it really brought everybody together with the team, the town, the staff — everybody. …The parents, the kids — everybody that we’ve helped and who have helped us — it’s all amazing. It’s something that I’ve never experienced before in summer ball.”