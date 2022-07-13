MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers picked up their 25th win of the summer by defeating the Mystic Schooners, 8-3, on Wednesday night at Recreation Field in a cross-divisional New England Collegiate Baseball League contest.
Vermont inched one step closer to securing the North Division title and also boosted its chances of earning a first-round bye for the playoffs.
The Mountaineers improve to 25-4 and hold a 12-game lead over the Upper Valley Nighthawks (14-17), Winnepesaukee Muskrats (13-16) and Sanford Mainers (13-16) in the North Division. The Schooners fall to 18-12 and trail the first-place Newport Gulls (20-11) by 1.5 games in the Coastal Division.
It was a pitcher’s duel for the first two-plus innings before Vermont grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Evan Fox singled with two outs. With Tom Josten up, Fox ran with an 0-2 count and the ball was lined to second base. Josten's shot took a big bounce all the way to right center, allowing Fox to score all the way from first while Josten moved to second on the throw.
The Schooners threatened in the fourth. A triple all the way to deep center by Logan Allen put a runner in scoring position with one out. That chased Aaron Dona from the game and Mountaineers reliever Jake Simon entered the contest. A sacrifice fly by Charlie Pagliarini tied the game at 1-1. Simon induced a fly ball to end the frame.
Vermont regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Stephen DiTomaso over the right-center fence. It was his third blast of the summer.
Vermont's lead was short-lived. The Schooners scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Donofrio reached on a one-out error before a single by Mason LaPlante kept Mystic on the attack. Eddie Micheletti singled to right to drive in Donofrio before Addison Kopack doubled to right center.
Matthew Scibilio came in top pitch in the sixth and had a quick inning with a pair of strikeouts in his ninth appearance of the summer. Vermont welcomed Mystic reliever Jared Burrows to the game with a pinch-hit double by Ben Williamson. He moved to third on a wild pitch before Cameron Gill walked to put runners on the corners with no outs. Shane Lussier ripped a grounder to second and an errant throw allowed Gill and Lussier to move up while WIlliamson scored.
Mystic's defense loaded the bases on an intentional walk to Josten. Tyler Cox made the Schooners pay, singling down the left-field line to drive in two runs. Mark Trotta made it 6-3 with a line drive up the middle, allowing Cox to score. Vermont added two runs in the eighth to take an 8-3 lead.
Mystic starter Jonathan Gonzalez went six innings, striking out seven and allowing two runs on six hits. Dona made his first start of the summer for Vermont. Brendan McFall pitched two-plus innings for his fifth win.
