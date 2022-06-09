MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers improved to 2-0 Wednesday by grabbing an 8-2 victory over the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers scored three runs in the first inning. Ben Williamson had a fantastic night for the hosts, driving in three runs in four at-bats and bringing his average to .556.
It was a rough game for the visitors, who scored their first run in the third inning. The Sharks’ first run was scored by Aiden Tierney, who was later ejected from the game after disputing a call in the eighth inning. The only other Martha’s Vineyard run came off a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning by Harrison Brown.
After the one run in the third by Martha’s Vineyard, the Mountaineers poured on five more runs to push their lead to seven. Joseph Kosowsky earned the win on the mound for the Mountaineers and had help from Brendan McFall, Christopher Kahler and Mitchell Pascarella.
The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 and will travel to play Winnipesaukee at 6 p.m. Friday for their first road game of the year.
Keene 3, Upper Valley 0
KEENE, N.H. — Pitching played a huge factor in the Keene Swamp Bats beating the Upper Valley Nighthawks 3-0 on Wednesday.
A streak of 26 batters without allowing a Nighthawks batter to reach base by Keene defined the game. The matchup saw elite pitching from both sides, as it remained scoreless through seven and a half innings. Each starter provided five innings of one-hit ball, with Upper Valley’s Jack Choate striking out five and Keene’s Michael Ross delivering four punch-outs.
The only lapse in pitching arrived in the bottom of the eighth when Keene scored three runs on three walks and two hits. Carter Mathison drove in the go-ahead run on a single, then Garrett Rice provided insurance with a two-run double.
