SANFORD, Maine - The Vermont Mountaineers entered the All Star break with a 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Sanford Mainers on Saturday night at Goodall Park.
The Mountaineers drop to 21-12-1 and still hold a 2.5-game lead over the 20-16 Mainers in the North Division. Vermont also leds season series, 3-2, against Sanford. The teams will play each other two more times in the regular season.
Vermont struck first in the opening frame. Marshall Toole reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored on a double by Santino Rosso to make it 1-0.
The Mainers answered right back in the bottom of the first inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Logan Poteet singled to drive in Calvin Hewett to tie the game. Matthew Polk scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Devan Bade.
The Mountaineers regained the lead in the second frame. Aaron Whitley reached base on an error. He came around to score on a single by Tyler Cox and another error as Cox moved all the way to third. Cox scored on a groundout by Nate Stocum on the next play.
Vermont starter Max Gitlin worked around a leadoff walk and a hit batter in the second frame to keep the visitors ahead 3-2. Gitlin and his counterpart Ryan Dee each retired the opposition in order during the third frame.
Both teams created ample opportunities in the fourth and fifth innings. Vermont stranded a runner at third in the fourth. Vermont pitcher Aidan Risse entered the game in the fifth and stranded two runners in scoring position to maintain his team's 3-2 edge.
After a scoreless sixth inning, the Mainers tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh. A sacrifice fly with one out drove in Polk. Sanford had the winning run on second base with one out in the ninth. Mountaineers reliever Max Moss got out of the jam by inducing an inning-ending double play.
Vermont was unable to push across the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th and Sanford capped the walk-off victory in the bottom of the inning.
The Mountaineers will then return to Recreation Field for two contests Monday. Game 1 is set for 1 p.m. against Upper Valley, while the second contest starts at 6:30 p.m. against Valley.