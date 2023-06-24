WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Vermont Mountaineers evened the Governors Cup Series with a thrilling 3-2 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Friday night.
The Mountaineers, who improve to 10-3-1, took over first place in the North Division. The Nighthawks dropped to 7-4.
Vermont’s offense came out early in the first inning, looking to take an early lead. Brandon Butterworth began the game with a walk, before Luke Cantwell singled to deep left field.
An infield single by George Rosales loaded the bases. Carson Frye managed to get a groundout, getting the force out at home. Nathan Goranson brought home the first run for Vermont as he reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Cantwell to score.
Aidan Risse worked around a one-out single and wild pitch in the bottom of the first, striking out the final batter of the inning with a runner at third.
After a quick second for the Mountaineers, Risse was able to get out of a jam in the home half. He gave up a leadoff double, but a strikeout, flyout, and groundout ended the Nighthawks’ threat.
Risse ran into trouble in the third after a one-out single and a pair of two-out walks loaded the bases. He was able to get out of it again to keep Vermont ahead by a run.
Both teams would rely on timely pitching and defense as the Vermont run in the first would be the only in the ballgame until the Upper Valley Nighthawks got their first run in the bottom of the eighth inning that tied the game at one.
Vermont loaded the bases in the ninth and scored two runs thanks to a single off the bat of Butterworth to go ahead by two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Upper Valley scored a run to cut the lead to one and moved runners to first and third with two outs in the ninth. A diving catch by TJ Williams sealed the victory for Vermont to end the game.