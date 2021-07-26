KEENE, N.H. – The Vermont Mountaineers earned victories of 10-2 and 8-6 over the Keene Swamp Bats during Sunday's doubleheader at Alumni Field.
The Mountaineers have won four games in a row and defeated the Swamp Bats for the fourth straight time. The Game 1 action started in the third inning after Vermont built a 5-0 lead earlier in the week during a game that was suspended due to lightning.
The Mountaineers got out to a quick start in the initial contest, building a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Keagan Calero reached base on a single before Matt Oldham launched his seventh home run of the year.
The Mountaineers recorded three straight hits and scored three runs in the second inning for a 5-0 lead. Casey Mayes, Connor Bertsch and Tommy Courtney connected for hits and came around to score. Evan Giordano recorded a single to drive in Bertsch and Courtney.
The Swamp Bats quickly scored when the action picked back up again Sunday in the third inning. Tommy Joseph's in field single closed the gap to 5-0. Omar Daniels scored from second base on a fielding error for Keene in the bottom of the inning.
Adam Retzbach clobbered his fourth home run of the year to give the Mountaineers a 6-1 lead. It was Retzbach's second homer in as many games.
Vermont's Griffin Arnone hit a leadoff homer in the sixth inning before his team put the game away in the seventh. After a Courtney walk, Calero hit a towering home run over the left-field fence. Oldham blasted his second home run of the game and eighth of the season to put the game out of reach.
Bertsch finished the game on the mound and gave up one earned run. Pitcher Brendan O’Donnell began the resumed game and didn’t allow an earned run. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and struck out nine batters during two-plus innings.
Both teams were held hitless through the first two innings of play during Game 2. Vermont recorded 10 at-bats in the third inning, with six players crossing home.
Calero and Kade Kretzschmar each started the inning with singles. Bertsch followed with a sacrifice fly. Jack Frank singled and Giordano reached base on a walk. Oldham doubled to right-center field to drive in Kretzschmar and Frank.
Craig Larsen singled to left field to drive in two more runs for the Mountaineers. A Retzbach single resulted in the sixth run of the inning. The Mountaineers tacked on two more runs on a single by Frank and another hit by Larsen for an 8-0 lead.
The Swamp Bats began to climb back into the game after a leadoff home run from Bushling in the bottom of the fourth inning. Keene added two more runs in the fifth inning after a leadoff double by Matt Almonte. Ethan Groff replaced Almonte on the base paths and scored on a wild pitch. Bushling followed with an one-run single.
The Swamp Bats scored three runs in the sixth inning, thanks to a one-run single by Groff and a two-run home run by Drake Westcott. But Vermont's defense held on at the end to wrap up the victory.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Vermont 6, Winnipesaukee 3
Vermont 8, Winnipesaukee 7
LACONIA, N.H. – The Vermont Mountaineers swept both games of their doubleheader against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at Robbie Mills Field.
The Mountaineers have won five of six games against the Muskrats this season. The visitors opened up a 2-0 lead in the second inning after Jack Frank reached base on a dropped third strike. He scored on a two-out single by Casey Mayes. With the bases loaded, Keagan Calero drew a walk to drive Mayes.
The Muskrats closed the gap to 2-1 In the third inning, Matthew Overton and Will Vergantino singled to lead off the frame. Overton came around to score on a wild pitch.
Winnipesaukee struck for two more runs in the fourth inning. A one-run single by Simon Baumagrdt and a sacrifice fly by Drew Metzdorf gave a the hosts a 3-2 advantage.
The Mountaineers’ offense exploded for four runs on four hits in the fifth inning, Craig Larsen launched his first home run of the season to drive in Calero and Evan Giordano. On the very next pitch, Frank also hit his first home run of the season to give Vermont a 6-3 lead.
Pitcher Ryan Steckline entered the game in the sixth inning and retired all six batters he faced to earn his first save of the season.
In Game 2, the Mountaineers did not waste any time before building a lead. Tommy Courtney reached base on a fielding error, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. Giordano lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in his teammate.
In the second inning, Adam Retzbach got a hold of a fastball and lifted it over the left-field fence for his fourth home run of the season. The Mountaineers led 2-0 lead after two innings.
The Muskrats responded with a home run of their own in the third inning. Kevin Catrine hit his second home run of the season to cut the Mountaineers' lead in half.
The Mountaineers hit back-to-back home runs to begin the fourth inning. Matt Oldham and Larsen each homered to give the Mountaineers a 4-1 cushion.
The Muskrats sent eight batters to the plate in the fifth frame and scored five total runs for a 6-4 lead. Josh Rodriguez doubled to drive in two runs. Cole Johnson blasted a shot over the left-field fence for his eighth home run of the season.
The Muskrats drew four walks in the next frame, including a bases-loaded walk to Rodriguez. The walk allowed Nick Marrero to score from third to make it 7-4.
The Mountaineers came all the way back in the seventh inning as they sent nine batters to the plate. The Mountaineers loaded the bases to lead off the inning. Giordano hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Mountaineers to within two runs. Retzbach walked with the bases loaded, trimming the deficit to 7-6. With two outs, Mayes doubled to drive in two runs for an 8-7 advantage.
Closer William Paoli shut the door in the seventh to pick up his first save of the season.
