HARTFORD – A 6-3 victory Tuesday night gave the Vermont Mountaineers a 2-0 lead over the Upper Valley Nighthawks in the battle for the Governor’s Cup.
The Nighthawks pulled ahead when Will Sullivan drove in Andrew Walker. During that same play, Upper Valley scored another run on a throwing error to make it 2-0.
It did not take long for the Mountaineers to recover. Vermont responded with four runs of its own to pull ahead for good. After three straight batters reached base, Vincent Cimini drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Jeffrey Holtz. The next batter was Tommy Courtney, who reached base on a fielder’s choice that drove in Matt Oldham.
Vermont pushed across two more runs on head’s-up base-running by Cimini and Courtney, who both scored on the same fielder’s choice hit by Curtis Robison. Vermont led 4-2 after two innings of the New England Collegiate Baseball League clash.
The Nighthawks scored in the third inning on a sacrifice groundout by Alan Roden. The Mountaineers took advantage of a Nighthawks’ fielding error to score in the top of the sixth inning. Adam Retzbach singled to center field to drive in Oldham. The next batter was Cimini, who ripped a one-run triple into the gap in right-center field.
The Mountaineers improve to 4-4, while Upper Valley falls to 6-2. The Nighthawks’ only losses were against the Mountaineers.
Ryan Steckline pitched the final two-plus innings and picked up his first win. Alex Theis started the game for the Nighthawks and recorded his first loss.
The Mountaineers will host the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
