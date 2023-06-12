MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers dropped their home opener against the Newport Gulls, 8-2, on Sunday night from Montpelier Recreation Field in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
The Gulls (5-0) sit in first in the Coastal Division, while the Mountaineers fall to 3-2.
After a scoreless first inning, the Gulls threatened with two outs in the second. However, Vermont starter Andrew D’Alessio induced a groundout to the mound with runners on the corners to get out of the jam.
The third inning started with a bang. Newport’s Anthony Donofrio belted a deep blast to right center field. He raced for a triple as Vermont attempted to counter with a relay from center fielder TJ Williams toward Tyler Cox at shortstop. Vermont’s Santino Rosso made the tag at third to get Williams out in dramatic fashion. The Gulls put two runners on after that, thanks to a hit batter and a single. Relief pitcher Jack Sylvia clamped down and got the Gulls to send a foul ball toward the first-base line for the second out and then recorded a strikeout to strand both runners.
After some more solid defense in the top of the fourth, including a leaping catch by Brandon Butterworth at short, Vermont took a 1-0 lead in bottom of the frame. A leadoff walk and a passed ball put Evan Fox in scoring position with no outs. An infield single by Aaron Whitley put runners on the corners. Luke Cantwell hit a hard grounder through the right side to drive in Fox.
Newport loaded the bases with no outs with three straight singles in the fifth. A passed ball scored the tying run from third. A walk to Trent Farquhar reloaded the bases with no outs. A shallow bloop to right field by Slate Alford plated two runners, giving the Gulls a 3-1 lead. That was all Newport could get, as reliever Valentino Taddei served up a strikeout and induced a groundout to leave two runners stranded .
The Gulls put two runners in scoring position again with no outs in the sixth inning. After a groundout, a line-drive down down the right field line by Dakota Jordan scored two runners. A defensive miscue with two outs allowed the Gulls to extend their lead to 6-1. The visitors added two more runs in the eighth inning for an 8-1 lead.
Vermont loaded the bases in the eighth and scored on a balk to make it 8-2, but the Gulls easily closed out the victory. Newport’s Adam Maher earned the win on the mound. He went seven full innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five batters. Sylvia suffered the loss after allowing three runs on three hits.
Upper Valley 3, Vermont 1
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The Mountaineers suffered a narrow setback to their in-state rival on Saturday night at the Maxfield Sports Complex during the first game of the Governor’s Cup series.
Vermont threatened early, as Fox used his speed to reach base on a grounder to first before Cantwell added a single to center to put runners on the corners. Rosso walked to load the bases. A grounder to third drove in Fox while putting runners on the corners. However, Upper Valley recorded the third out of the inning to limit the damage.
Pitcher Nolan Sparks had an effective start to open the game for Vermont, working around a one-out error to strike out the final two batters of the first inning. After the Mountaineers went down quietly in the top of the second, Sparks struck out two more batters to send the Nighthawks down in order again.
Sparks closed out the third and fourth innings with a pair of swinging strikeouts as he fanned seven batters through four innings. Upper Valley starter Will McCausland settled down after the first inning and recorded three quick innings of his own, working around a few one-out hits to keep his team down by just a run.
After five hitless innings for the Nighthawks, Adarius Myers broke up the no-hitter with a hard single up the middle to chase Sparks from the game. At that point Nick McAuliffe entrained the game in relief for Vermont. A stolen base and an errant throw let Myers advance to third. He came in to tie the game as Stephen Harrington drove him in to make it 1-1.
A triple by Ryan Cesarini to deep center field sparked the Nighthawks with one out in the seventh. After a strikeout by McAuliffe, Patrick D’Amico connected for hit up the middle to give Upper Valley a 2-1 edge. The home team added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a two-out infield single by Christopher Worcester that drove in Myers from third.
Sparks finished the game with nine strikeouts while allowing one hit and issuing one walk over five-plus innings. Nighthawks reliever Randall Alejo earned the win after four innings of work. He gave up one hit and had three strikeouts.