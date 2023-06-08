NORWICH, Conn. — The Vermont Mountaineers opened the 2023 New England Collegiate Baseball League campaign with a 5-2 victory over the Mystic Schooners on Wednesday night at Dodd Stadium. The Schooners fall to 0-2 on the young season.
The Mountaineers wasted little time to score their first runs of the season. Grant Voytovich connected for the first hit in a Vermont uniform before Brandon Butterworth doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Luke Cantwell brought in both teammates to give the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead in the opening frame.
Mystic cut the lead in half when Bobby Marsh scored on a sacrifice fly. He reached base on a single and move all the way to third on a wild pitch. A few minutes later the Schooners escaped a jam after a leadoff single and error put a runner in scoring position. Solid pitching and defense allowed Mystic to get out of the dangerous situation unscathed.
Vermont starter Nathan Knowles ran into some early trouble after giving up Mystic’s lone run in the opening frame. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning to help maintain a 2-1 Mountaineers lead.
The Mountaineers tacked on another run in the fourth inning. After a trio of walks, Tyler Cox scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1 in favor of the road team. Aidan Tucker came in to relieve Knowles in the fourth and faced one batter over the minimum to keep the Mountaineers ahead by a pair of runs.
Vermont added one more run in the fifth. Cantwell was hit by a pitch with one out before moving to second on a wild pitch. Nathan Goranson delivered a key two-out single to plate Cantwell and make it 4-1. Tucker had back-to-back 1-2-3 innings to preserve Vermont’s three-run advantage. He fanned two batters in three innings of work while allowing a hit.
Mystic cut into the lead in the bottom of the seventh. George Athanasiadis led off the frame with a walk and moved to second on a strike-three wild pitch. Sam Kirkpatrick came up with a two-out single to make it 4-2 in favor of Vermont. The Mountaineers’ third reliever, Patrick Gardner, caught Landon Moran looking for a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Nick McAuliffe came in to pitch in the eighth inning and shut down the Schooners in order. Voytovich came around to score after a walk and a pair of stolen bases before scoring Vermont’s fifth run of the game on a wild pitch to make it 5-2. McAuliffe retired the last batter with his first strikeout of the summer to earn the two-inning save.
Knowles finished his first start of the summer by allowing one run on three hits and recording two strikeouts over three innings. Schooners starter Dominic Baratta went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits and issuing three walks. He struck out four batters.