MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers overpowered the Sanford Mainers on Sunday during an 8-3 victory at Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers kept pace with the Nighthawks at the top of the North Division by improving to 6-3, while the Mainers drop to 3-5.
Sanford was opportunistic at the plate early and jumped out to a 1-0 lead. After a couple walks, a two-out single by Logan Poteet to right field drove in Devan Bade from second. The relay throw from Grant Voytovich bounced off the head of the field ump, allowing the runner to score. Vermont starter Nolan Sparks stranded the other two batters with a strikeout to limit the damage.
The Mountaineers tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Cantwell blasted a full-count pitch over the right field wall to even the score. Sparks came back in the second with a strong frame. He retired the Mainers in order, striking out the final two batters of the inning.
Nate Stocum led off the third by connecting for a grounder that made its way through the legs of the Mainers first baseman. After a pop up, Brandon Butterworth was plunked with the first pitch he saw to put two runners on with one out. Cantwell followed with a hard grounder toward the shortstop and caught a break when the ball bounced toward shallow center field. That allowed Stocum to score, while Butterworth moved to third. Seamus Barrett escaped further damage by catching Cantwell as he was attempting to steal. He recorded the final out with a pop up to second.
Sparkes cruised through the fourth, with Voytovich making a leaping catch against the right field wall to end the inning. Sparks ran into trouble in the fifth, but he worked around a pair of runners in scoring position by striking out Eddie Eisert. Relief pitcher Colton Book entered the game with two outs in the sixth and induced a ground out with a runner on first to keep Vermont ahead 2-1.
Vermont added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth. After a one-out walk to Nathan Goranson, Santino Rosso lifted an opposite-field fly ball over the left field fence to make it 4-1 in favor of the Mountaineers.
The Mainers threatened in the seventh, as Cody Bowker reached base on an infield single before Simmi Whitehill was hit by a pitch. Book’s 0-2 pitch against Nicholas Roselli dropped to the dirt, giving Whitehill a chance to advance to third. George Rosales quickly picked up the loose ball and fired down to third for the first out. A groundout and pop-up ended the threat.
Vermont tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. A pair of one-out singles by Jack Renwick and Brandon Butterworth put two runners on base. After a foul out, Goranson drove a ball off the right field wall, driving in both runners to make it 6-1.
Sanford’s first two runners in the eighth inning reach base on walks by William Hoffacker. A fly ball put runners on the corners with one out. A wild pitch allowed Eisert to score, while Jack Toomey moved to second. Vermont’s defense came up with some timely plays to help keep the team’s comfy lead intact. After another infield single put runners on the corners, a routine double play ball to Butterworth up the middle ended the frame with Vermont leading 6-2.
The Mountaineers used small ball to get more insurance in the eighth. A leadoff double by Rosales started the frame. He moved to third on a bunt single by Marshall Toole before scoring on a bunt by TJ WIlliams. A double steal advanced both runners and then an errant throw allowed Toole to score.
Sanford refused to go down quietly. The Mainers loaded the bases with a double and a pair of walks. A sacrifice bunt made it 8-3 before Vermont closed out the victory.
Sparks continued his strong start to the summer, giving up one run on five hits over five-plus innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts and earned the win. Barrett suffered the loss for Sanford after allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks. He recorded four strikeouts.