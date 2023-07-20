MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers took advantage of five errors and Nate Stocum’s big day at the plate while running away with Wednesday’s 18-1 victory over the North Adams SteepleCats at Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers won their fourth game in a row and improved to 21-11-1, building a four-game lead in the North Division over Sanford. Stocum had two hits, including a pair of home runs. He drove in four runs and scored four times against the SteepleCats (7-26).
Max Parker faced the minimum numbers of batters through two innings. His counterpart Nathaniel Chudy retired Vermont in order in the first.
Chudy was not so lucky in the bottom of the second, as the Mountaineers struck for four runs. George Rosales worked a full-count walk and stole second. Cameron Santerre also advanced to first on a walk to put two runners on base with no outs. After a strikeout, both runners executed a double steal. A wild throw from the catcher allowed Rosales to score the first run, while Santerre moved to third on the play.
Jace Jeremiah worked another walk to put runners on the corners with two outs. He attempted to swipe second and the throw from the catcher went into center field, allowing Santere to score. Stocum walked and then TJ Williams ripped a two-out single to left center to make it 3-0. Stocum moved to third on the play and then scored on a failed pickoff attempt to first base for the fourth run.
After a scoreless third frame, North Adams put two runners on base in the fourth and chased Parker from the game with two outs. Brian Foley came into the game and gave up a base hit to right field. A North Adams runner was thrown out at the plate on a dart from right fielder Aaron Whitley to keep the shutout intact.
A strange start to the bottom of the fourth inning resulted in two quick outs. A few moments later, Stocum extended the Mountaineers’ lead with a 372-foot blast over the right field fence to make it 5-0. Vermont’s defense was sharp in the top of the fifth, ending the frame on a 4-6-3 double play.
Vermont scored three more runs in the fifth inning. Marshall Toole reached base on an infield single and stole two bases with one out. Rosales walked and then Santerre loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch. A sacrifice fly drove in Toole and then a two-out single by Jack Renwick drove in Rosales and Santerre to make it 8-0.
The Mountaineers added two more in the bottom of the sixth. Stocum made it 9-0 with a leadoff solo blast to right center field that went 387 feet. Vermont stretched its lead to 10-0 with a two-out single by Santerre, scoring Williams from third. Toole was thrown out to end the frame on a close play.
Pitcher Aidan Risse started the seventh inning and ran into immediate trouble by giving up a single and issuing a walk. After a pop up to first base, an error at shortstop loaded the bases. He got a pop up to second for the second out and was replaced by Mountaineers newcomer Brett Borcherding. A wild pitch broke up the shutout, but a groundout left two runners stranded in scoring position. Vermont added eight more runs in the seventh inning for an 18-1 lead.
Parker finished his outing with three-plus innings pitched. He had four strikeouts while giving up one hit and issuing two walks. Foley earned the win after going two-plus innings. He walked two and gave up a pair of hits while striking out two batters.
Vermont returns to action on Saturday with a trip to play the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. It will be the last contest before Sunday’s NECBL All Star Game.