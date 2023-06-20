SANFORD, Maine - The Vermont Mountaineers showed off their offensive potential for the second straight night during Monday's 14-5 victory over the Sanford Mainers at Goodall Park.
The Mountaineers (7-3) moved into a first-place tie with the Upper Valley Nighthawks in the North Division. The Mainers (3-6) fell short against Vermont for the second game in a row after suffering an 8-3 setback in Montpelier on Sunday.
Vermont wasted no time taking command again by scoring two runs in the first inning. Evan Fox led off with a single before stealing two bases. He scored on a TJ Williams single that made its way down the third-base line. Nathan Waugh had a two-out single that drove in Marshall Toole for a 2-0 lead.
Vermont’s Aidan Tucker started things off well on the mound and only faced four batters in the first inning. The Mountaineers continued their early offensive production in the second frame. Jack Renwick singled to start the inning and came around to score the third run of the game on a sacrifice fly to left field by Fox.
Sanford responded by scoring two runs in in the bottom of the second. Nicholas Roselli led off with a double for the Mainers and scored on an error by Renwick on his throw to first base. Waugh gave the Sanford crowd a glimpse of his power in the third inning by belting a two-out homer that came off the bat at a screaming 104 mph and traveled 389 feet, giving Vermont a 4-2 lead. A pickoff at second from Tucker and some great defense by Vermont sent Sanford back to the dugout with no runs in the bottom of the third.
Tyler Cox reached base on an error and then a Luke Cantwell walk set the stage for a three-run homer by Santino Rosso. The 366-foot shot gave the Mountaineers a 7-2 advantage heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Vermont and Sanford each added one run in the fifth, making it an 8-3 game. Sanford's Matthew Miceli singled and stole second and third before trotting home on a passed ball. Sanford scored two runs in the seventh inning to close the gap to 11-5, but Vermont countered with three runs in the ninth. Nate Stocum blasted a two-run homer to help the Mountaineers slam the door on the comeback attempt by the Mainers.
Tucker wound up allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. He issued one walk and recorded two strikeouts. Vermont's Andrew DAlessio, Max Parker and Brian Foley combined efforts during four innings of relief work. Closer Brendan McFall pitched the ninth inning for the visitors.