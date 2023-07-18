NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Vermont Mountaineers overcame an early deficit to earn a 5-4 victory over the North Adams SteepleCats on Monday at Joe Wolfe Field.
The Mountaineers picked up their third straight victory and improve to 20-11-1. The win pushed Vermont’s lead in the North Division to 3.5 games over the second-place Upper Valley Nighthawks. The SteepleCats fall to 7-25 and sit in last place in the West Division.
North Adams got out to an early lead, thanks to a couple errors in each of the first two innings. The first run of the game started with Nathan Lincoln reaching on an error in the opening inning. He was driven in by Jake Reinisch on a one-out double. The second run came in the bottom of the second inning, giving the SteepleCats a 2-0 lead. Gehrig Ebel hit a triple to center field and scored on a throwing error.
Vermont had an early opportunity to put runs on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. Dominick Marcoccio issued three walks to load the bases with two outs. He escaped with no damage by inducing a hard groundout to the shortstop.
During the bottom of the fourth, the Mountaineers defense made up for its early miscues in the first two innings and kept the deficit to a pair of runs. With runners on the corners and just one out, Andre Martinez fielded a grounder at second base and threw the lead runner out at the plate. A hard liner to Jace Jeremiah at third base ended the frame as he got the force-out at second.
That defensive stand helped Vermont take the lead in the top of the fifth. Jeremiah led off with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. All-Star selection TJ Williams hit his second home run of the summer over the left field wall to even the score at 2-2. Marshall Toole doubled to right field and advanced to third on a fly ball to center. Toole scored as Nathan Waugh reached first on an error by the third baseman. Waugh came around to score two batters later on a passed ball to give Vermont a 4-2 lead.
The lead was short-lived, as North Adams knotted things back up in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded and one out, a sacrifice fly scored Cedric Rose from third to cut the lead to one run. The tying run came around to score a two-out single by Lincoln.
After a scoreless sixth, Vermont loaded the bases again in the seventh and regained the lead. Waugh reached base on an error, while George Rosales reached base on a walk two batters later. A two-out single by Grant Voytovich brought in Waugh to give the Mountaineers a 5-4 cushion.
Vermont reliever Colton Book retired North Adams in order in the eighth and ninth innings. He struck out four of the final six batters he faced to close out the win. Book went four scoreless innings to pick up his fourth victory of the summer and had a season-high six strikeouts. He gave up two hits and issued zero walks.