MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers snapped a three-game skid with Saturday’s 4-3 win over the North Adams SteepleCats at Recreation Field.
After Vermont retired the SteepleCats in order during the first inning, Mountaineers batter TJ Williams was hit with a pitch to start the bottom of the first. He moved to second on a balk by Dominick Marcoccio and then advanced to third on a groundout. Marshall Toole beat out the throw on a grounder to the shortstop, driving in Williams.
Vermont pitcher Aidan Tucker cruised through the top of the second, inducing a fly out and recording a strikeout for the first two outs. A diving catch by right fielder Aaron Whitley in shallow right ended the inning.
A leadoff single by Tremayne Cobb gave North Adams a spark in the third inning. Tucker registered a strikeout and then Cobb was thrown out while attempting to steal second. A groundout allowed Vermont to escape the jam.
North Adams took the lead in the fourth inning. Kyle Hannon led off the frame with a double down the right field line and scored on a single by Nathan Lincoln to tie the game. A two-run homer over the left field wall by Samuel Tackett made it 3-1.
Vermont got a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Toole led off the frame with a bunt single to first base. He advanced to first on a passed ball to get into scoring position and then a wild pitch allowed him to advance to third. He came across to score and closed the gap to 3-2 on a Nathan Waugh grounder to third.
The Mountaineers regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Jace Jeremiah hit a hard grounder to third and watched the throw sail over the first baseman’s head, allowing Jeremiah to go to second. He moved to third when Jack Renwick dropped a bunt single down the third base line. A balk scored the tying run and moved Renwick to second. A failed pickoff attempt to second gave Renwick enough time to race over to third with one out. With two outs, Brandon Butterworth was hit with a pitch and moved to second on a stolen base. Renwick came around to score on a balk by reliever Nicholas Feretic, giving Vermont a 4-3 lead. North Adams clamped down after that when the bases were left loaded to end the inning.
Vermont’s Nolan Sparks pitched two scoreless innings in relief. He got out of the sixth inning with the tying run at third to keep Vermont ahead by a run. Sharp defense in the seventh helped the Mountaineers protect their 4-3 lead. Brian Foley gave up a leadoff walk to Gunnar Johnson and then a wild pitch allowed Johnson to go all the way to third. However, Johnson was gunned down at the plate on a dart from Whitley for a double play. Foley recorded a strikeout to end the frame.
A scoreless eighth inning set the stage for an exciting ending. A leadoff walk to Tackett and a two-out single by Gehrig Ebel put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth. A groundout to Stocum at first sealed the one-run victory, with Foley earning the three-inning save.
The Mountaineers improved to 17-10-1, while the SteepleCats fall to 7-18.
Keene 12, Vermont 5
KEENE, N.H. — The Mountaineers suffered a lopsided loss to the Swamp Bats on Friday night at Alumni Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Keene’s offense exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the second. A two-run shot by Jake Owen drove in the first two runs. Evan Gorforth reached base on an error and advanced to second on the play. He came around to score on a single by Greg Bozzo. After Keene extended the lead to 5-0, Garrett Rice hit a three-run blast to make it 8-0.
Both teams went scoreless in the third and fourth innings, but Vermont made it a game with a five-run fifth to trim the deficit to 8-5. Vermont’s Nate Stocum reached base after being hit by a pitch with one out. TJ Williams belted his first home run of the season to make it 8-2. After Keene reliever Samuel Drumheller recorded a strikeout, Butterworth doubled to center field. A walk to Santino Rosso put two runners on base. Toole ripped a double to right field, driving Butterworth. Rosso scored on a wild pitch as Toole moved to third, making it 8-4. Back-to-back two-out walks to Grant Voytovich and Tyler Cox loaded the bases and then Nathan Goranson was hit by a pitch, allowing Toole to score.
Keene resounded by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-out, two-run double by Bozzo gave the hosts a 10-5 advantage. In the bottom of the eighth Blake DeLamielleure hit a solo shot with two outs to make it 11-5. Jordan Smith made it 12-5 by clobbering a a triple to right field and scoring on a throwing error. Vermont put two runners on base with two outs in the top of the ninth, but a groundout ended the game.