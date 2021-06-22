MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers prevailed for the sixth time in seven games by outlasting the North Shore Navigators, 3-1, in Tuesday’s New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Montpelier Recreation Field.
Vermont and North Shore were still scoreless through the first four innings during their third matchup of the season. The Mountaineers finally scored in the fifth inning for a 1-0 lead. Zach Stevens drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third after a balk. Anthony D’Onofrio hit a ball far enough into the outfield to drive in Stevens on a sacrifice fly.
The Mountaineers did not wait long to score again. Curtis Robison belted his second home run of the season in the sixth inning to give the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead.
Pinch-hitter Dylan Brazil led off the eighth inning with a single. North Shore recorded a pair of outs before Joe Lomuscio blooped a single into right field, driving in Brazil. Cole Roland took over pitching duties for Vermont and recorded a strikeout to get out of a bases-loaded situation.
The Mountaineers added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning, pulling ahead 3-1 without the benefit of a hit. They drew five walks in the inning, including a bases-loaded walk by Vincenzo Castronovo.
Roland earned his second save of the season. Tucker Wittman came on in relief to earn the win. Austin Amaral started the game for the Navigators and picked up the loss. Vermont improves to 8-5, while North Shore falls to 6-6-2.
Vermont pitcher Luke Rettig started the game for the Mountaineers and lasted three innings. He did not allow a run. Rojo Prarie entered the game after Rettig pitched two scoreless innings. Jared Gadd allowed one run during one-plus inning of relief.
