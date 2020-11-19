MT. DIVISION BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Matt Spille, BFA-Fairfax

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jake Hubbard, BFA-Fairfax

FIRST TEAM

Ethan Shopland, Hazen Senior
Isaiah Baker, Hazen Senior
Jadon Baker, Hazen Sophomore
Levi Webb, Enosburg Junior
Foster Hutchins, Enosburg Junior
Blair Archambault, Enosburg Junor
Matt Spiller, BFA-Fairfax Junior
Isaac Decker, BFA-Fairfax Senior
Carl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax Senior
Hussein Amuri, Winooski Senior
Yusufu Mami, Winooski Junior
Dylan Bearce, Oxbow Junior

SECOND TEAM

Cody Hall, Hazen Senior
Reed Kehler, Hazen Junior
Tyson Davison, Hazen Junior
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Sophomore
Shea Howrigan, Enosburg Junior
Ethan Hogaboom, Enosburg Junior
Brendan Deuso, Enosburg Senior
Ethan Jackson, Enosburg Junior
Kolton Gillian, BFA-Fairfax Senior
Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax Senior
Luca Chayer, BFA-Fairfax Sophomore
Ekyoci Lumambo, Winooski Senior
Emmanuel Omar, Winooski Junior
Sebastian Syharaj, Winooski Senior
Ryder Voganschneider, Danvill Senior
Jacob Baesemann, Danville Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

James Montgomery, Hazen Sophomore
Lincoln Michaud, Hazen Sophomore
Peter Steibris, Enosburg Freshman
Danny Antillion, Enosburg Sophomore
Eric Antillion, Enosburg Senior
Kam Lovelette, Enosburg Senior
Adam Degree, BFA-Fairfax Senior
James Boyd, BFA-Fairfax Senior
Bryce Ilsley, Oxbow Senior
Cameron Roy, Oxbow Freshman
Nuru Mami, Winooski Junior
Ayoob Musanovic, Winooski Junior
Shabani Omar, Winooski Junior
Thien Nguyen, Winooski Senior
Asbin Mangar, Winooski Senior
Hussein Abdulaziz, Winooski Sophomore
Nick Joyal, Richford Junior
Xavier Wood, Richford Junior
Jacob LeClair, Danville Senior

