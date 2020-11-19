Mountain Division soccer All-Stars Nov 19, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Hazen’s Lincoln Michaud, right, applies defensive pressure against Northfield-Williamstown’s Logan Amell during a 2019 boys soccer game. Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo Hazen boys soccer coach Talan Bryant speaks to his players after a recent training session in Hardwick. By JAMES BIGGAM / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MT. DIVISION BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARSPLAYER OF THE YEARMatt Spille, BFA-Fairfax COACH OF THE YEARJake Hubbard, BFA-FairfaxFIRST TEAMEthan Shopland, Hazen SeniorIsaiah Baker, Hazen SeniorJadon Baker, Hazen SophomoreLevi Webb, Enosburg JuniorFoster Hutchins, Enosburg JuniorBlair Archambault, Enosburg JunorMatt Spiller, BFA-Fairfax JuniorIsaac Decker, BFA-Fairfax SeniorCarl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax SeniorHussein Amuri, Winooski SeniorYusufu Mami, Winooski JuniorDylan Bearce, Oxbow JuniorSECOND TEAMCody Hall, Hazen SeniorReed Kehler, Hazen JuniorTyson Davison, Hazen JuniorTyler Rivard, Hazen SophomoreShea Howrigan, Enosburg JuniorEthan Hogaboom, Enosburg JuniorBrendan Deuso, Enosburg SeniorEthan Jackson, Enosburg JuniorKolton Gillian, BFA-Fairfax Senior Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax SeniorLuca Chayer, BFA-Fairfax SophomoreEkyoci Lumambo, Winooski SeniorEmmanuel Omar, Winooski JuniorSebastian Syharaj, Winooski SeniorRyder Voganschneider, Danvill SeniorJacob Baesemann, Danville SeniorHONORABLE MENTIONJames Montgomery, Hazen SophomoreLincoln Michaud, Hazen SophomorePeter Steibris, Enosburg FreshmanDanny Antillion, Enosburg SophomoreEric Antillion, Enosburg SeniorKam Lovelette, Enosburg SeniorAdam Degree, BFA-Fairfax SeniorJames Boyd, BFA-Fairfax SeniorBryce Ilsley, Oxbow SeniorCameron Roy, Oxbow FreshmanNuru Mami, Winooski JuniorAyoob Musanovic, Winooski JuniorShabani Omar, Winooski JuniorThien Nguyen, Winooski SeniorAsbin Mangar, Winooski SeniorHussein Abdulaziz, Winooski SophomoreNick Joyal, Richford JuniorXavier Wood, Richford JuniorJacob LeClair, Danville Senior Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
