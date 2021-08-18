BEARD
Middlesex mountain bikers Carson Beard, right, and Austin Beard ride along a network of trails in Calais last year. The twin brothers competed at the Black River Grand Prix in Craftsbury last weekend.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Black River Grand Prix

Mountain Bike Results

Aug. 15, 2021

Craftsbury, VT

1. Cooper Willsey, Hinesburg
2. Austin Beard, Middlesex
3. Benjamin Lustgarten, South Burlington
4. Jake Hollenbach, Richmond
5. Chris Hamlin, Jonesville
6. Matthew Green, Waterbury
7. Robert Gorgos, Bad Tolz, UNK
8. Gregord Jancaitis, Barre
9. Raleigh Goessling, Craftsbury
10. Carson Beard, Middlesex
11. Noah Tautfest, Waterbury
12. Michael Rowell, Bedford, Mass.
13. Toby Marzot, White River Jct.
14. Chris Burnam, Stowe
15. Nolan Rogers, Burlington
16. Eric Tremble, Jericho
17. Timothy Burgher, Richmond
18. Cari Betz, Warner, N.H.
19. Travis Voyer, Jericho
20. Thomas Echelberger, Hopkinton, N.H.
21. Dunbar Oehmig, Burlington
22. Caleb Sharp, Sandown, N.H.
23. Nate Gardner, Morrisville
24. Leo Circosta, Greensboro
25. Greta Kilburn, Burlington
26. Patrick Cafferky, Waterbury
27. Sam Clark, Calais
28. Tom Strasser, Waterbury
29. Makail Tipton, Burke
30. Matt Sonntag, Poultney
31. Eztra Tautfest, Moretown
32. Sarah Gilbert, Middlebury
33. Xavier Koontz Miller, Winooski
34. Kevin O'Brien, Jericho
35. Damian Bolduc, Craftsbury
36. Amelia Circosta, Greensboro
37. Bob Jones, Williston
38. Carter Stowell, Worcester
39. Brian Clark, Calais
40. Jonathan Rodd, Williston
41. Matthew Turner, Sandown, N.H.
42. Cathy Rowell, Bendford, Mass.
43. Joseph Fox, St. Johnsbury
44. Bryna McCarty, St. Johnsbury
45. Samuel Osborne, Burlington
46. Saurabh Sharma, Pittsburgh, PA

