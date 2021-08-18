Mountain bike results Aug 18, 2021 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Middlesex mountain bikers Carson Beard, right, and Austin Beard ride along a network of trails in Calais last year. The twin brothers competed at the Black River Grand Prix in Craftsbury last weekend. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Black River Grand PrixMountain Bike ResultsAug. 15, 2021 Craftsbury, VT1. Cooper Willsey, Hinesburg2. Austin Beard, Middlesex3. Benjamin Lustgarten, South Burlington4. Jake Hollenbach, Richmond5. Chris Hamlin, Jonesville6. Matthew Green, Waterbury7. Robert Gorgos, Bad Tolz, UNK8. Gregord Jancaitis, Barre9. Raleigh Goessling, Craftsbury10. Carson Beard, Middlesex11. Noah Tautfest, Waterbury12. Michael Rowell, Bedford, Mass.13. Toby Marzot, White River Jct.14. Chris Burnam, Stowe15. Nolan Rogers, Burlington16. Eric Tremble, Jericho17. Timothy Burgher, Richmond18. Cari Betz, Warner, N.H.19. Travis Voyer, Jericho20. Thomas Echelberger, Hopkinton, N.H.21. Dunbar Oehmig, Burlington 22. Caleb Sharp, Sandown, N.H.23. Nate Gardner, Morrisville24. Leo Circosta, Greensboro25. Greta Kilburn, Burlington26. Patrick Cafferky, Waterbury27. Sam Clark, Calais28. Tom Strasser, Waterbury29. Makail Tipton, Burke30. Matt Sonntag, Poultney31. Eztra Tautfest, Moretown32. Sarah Gilbert, Middlebury33. Xavier Koontz Miller, Winooski34. Kevin O'Brien, Jericho35. Damian Bolduc, Craftsbury36. Amelia Circosta, Greensboro37. Bob Jones, Williston38. Carter Stowell, Worcester39. Brian Clark, Calais40. Jonathan Rodd, Williston41. Matthew Turner, Sandown, N.H.42. Cathy Rowell, Bendford, Mass.43. Joseph Fox, St. Johnsbury44. Bryna McCarty, St. Johnsbury45. Samuel Osborne, Burlington46. Saurabh Sharma, Pittsburgh, PA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
