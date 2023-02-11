SPRINGFIELD — The Mount Anthony wrestling team boasts a record that is a candidate for Ripley's Believe It or Not. The Patriots have won a national record 33 consecutive state championships and if Saturday's State Duals are any indication, the guys from Bennington are in no hurry to relinquish that streak.
Mount Anthony dominated Colchester in the day's championship match, 56-18.
It was a day-long event in which all eight teams were guaranteed at least three matches and the Patriots had 13 wrestlers sail through the day undefeated — Aaron Collette. Duncan Harrington, Alex Perez, Tyler Monich, Asa Reis, Shawn Gassaway, Spencer Boucher, Aiden Riordan, Aaron Johnson, Ryan Marsden, James Murphy and Schylar Francis.
Otter Valley was disappointed that it did not get a spot in the championship match against MAU but the Otters did the next best thing. They dominated a solid Spaulding team in the match for third place, 45-24.
"We thought we would be wrestling Mount Anthony for the championship but this was a good way to finish," OV coach Cole Mason said.
"We will go back to practice on Monday and work on the things we could have done better."
"One of the hardest things to do in the sport is to lose in the semifinals and wrestle your way back," Otter Valley 100-win wrestler Caleb Whitney said. "That was important for us to do as a team."
Whitney felt Spaulding had a little extra motivation because they were seeded No. 4 for Saturday's event while the Otters were given the No. 3 seed.
"We knew they were coming for us," Whitney said.
Whitney was one of four Otters who went through Saturday unbeaten. Joining him in that accomplishment were his younger brother Isaac Whitney, Lincoln Wilcox and Keevon Parks.
Otter Valley earned its spot in the third-place match by dominating St. Johnsbury, 50-30.
The hometown crowd in Dressel Gym also had plenty to cheer about as Cole Wright, wrestling at 285 pounds, won all four of his matches.
Wright normally gives away several inches of height to his opponent.
"I like it. I like that I am already lower than him which is an advantage," Wright said.
When the scene shifts to the State Championship in Vergennes on Feb. 25-26, Wright figures his approach will be a little different than it was on Saturday.
"I will be more aggressive at States and take more shots but I am pretty happy with today," Wright said.
Some of Wright's teammates also won multiple matches — Dillan Lacasse (on his birthday), Noah Markwell and Hunter Ferland.
Spaulding had a couple of wrestlers go through the day unbeaten — sophomore Elias Kalat and senior Coy Lyford.
Kalat is one of the state's most highly regarded competitors and Mount Anthony coach Frank Gaudette was glad that he was able to get a look at him before the State Championships at Vergennes Union High School.
"We were glad to get a look at the Spaulding kids we haven't seen before," Gaudette said. "Kalat is the No. 1 ranked wrestler (138 pounds) in the state and it was good to get a chance to see him."
Gaudette's freshman Asa Reis stood up to the heralded Kalat pretty well before losing 4-2.
"He (Reis) is a good one, too," Spaulding coach Darren O'Meara said.
"Elias is passionate about wrestling. He always wants to get better."
Gaudette likes where his team is at as it stalks that 34th straight state title.
"Conditioning wise we should be peaking at the right time," he said.
This is only the second year that Vermont has had the State Duals. They were held at Essex in 2022.
"They were looking for a home so we said 'Let's do this,'" Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack said.
Saypack said he would love to see Dressel Gym become the permanent home for the event.
The field included Mount Anthony, Colchester, Otter Valley, Spaulding, St. Johnsbury, Essex, Springfield, and Burr and Burton Academy.
One of the mats used for Saturday's matches was the Bob "Coach" Schweitzer Mat" with those words plainly visible on it.
The late Schweitzer coached the Springfield High team to a state championship during the 1993-94 season. Present day Springfield coach Don Beebe was a member of that team and is committed to bringing championship level wrestling back to the Cosmos.
"Bob would be so proud right now. He is laughing and having a great time today," Saypack said as he surveyed a packed Dressel Gym.
