CASTLETON — The Mount Abraham softball team can change the complexion of a game in an instant.
One minute, their opponent is in the game, and mere minutes later, the Eagles have put it nearly out of reach.
That's exactly what the Eagles did on Friday and it earned second-seeded Mount Abraham the Division II state championship, topping Addison County rival No. 5 Middlebury 12-2 at Castleton University's Spartan Field.
It was the Eagles' fourth D-II championship since 2017.
The Tigers were hanging around with their rivals, only trailing by three runs through three innings, but Mount Abraham changed the narrative of the contest quickly in the bottom of the fourth.
Dakota Larocque opened the frame with a single and was quickly bunted to second by Breanne Preston.
Then the big bats feasted.
No. 9 hitter Abigail Parker tripled to score Larocque, leadoff hitter Madelyn Hayden tripled herself, scoring Parker and Lucy Parker notched a third straight triple, plating Hayden.
Middle of the order bat Eve McCormick finished the game-changing outburst with a two-run home run over the field field fence that forced Middlebury to pull starting pitcher Emma Deering, who had pitched effectively in the two innings previous.
"We have a motto on our team of 'pass the bat', just keeping it going," McCormick said. "Everyone has worked so hard and deserves their moment. No one person can do it on their own."
"This team can hit. I have kids on the bench that can hit," said Mount Abraham coach Don McCormick. "It's just a matter of time before we break it open. (Emma) is a good pitcher and she took care of business through the playoffs. We prepared for her a lot."
The Eagles continued to break the game open in the fifth inning off Middlebury reliever Abigail Stafford, scoring four runs on five hits.
Mount Abraham got production up and down its lineup in a five-hit outing. Lucy Parker went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Hayden and Eve McCormick were both 2-for-4, as McCormick drove in three and Hayden two. Gabbi Lafreniere and Larocque had multiple hits as well.
"That's Mount Abe softball. That's how they get you," said Middlebury coach Timm Hanley.
The Tigers had a great run through the playoffs and knocked off higher-seeded opponents, No. 4 Enosburg and top-seeded Hartford, en route to the state final.
They showed the kind of fight that got them to the championship stage, even when they were down to their last outs in the seventh inning.
Middlebury scored a pair of runs on a well put down bunt by Hannah Cormier that the Eagles catcher made a throwing error on trying to get the out at first.
"The girls have been doing this all season long, especially the last couple playoff games," Hamm said. "They just keep clawing and clawing. We didn't think we were that out of it, even with what the scoreboard said."
"Middlebury is going to be back here next year. That's a great young teem," coach McCormick said.
The Tigers' offense, which had been averaging more than 11 runs in the playoffs, was held in check for much of the day.
Eve McCormick had allowed two Middlebury hits in the first and the runners got into scoring position, but she found a way to get out of the jam. From there, she allowed just two hits over her next five innings of work.
Lily Dame was the only Middlebury hitter with multiple hits.
"I know my defense is going to back me up so I never worry about that," McCormick said. "I've played with most of these girls since I was 5 to 7 years old, so I know they've got me behind. I don't have to strike out every girl."
Her words were true. The senior pitcher only struck out five batters and her defense played errorless softball up until the final inning.
Mount Abraham had a 3-peat from 2017 to 2019 and Friday's win puts them back atop Division II. The Eagles knew from early on, when they made a preseason trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, how special this team could be.
"Top to bottom, this has been the most solid team that I've ever played for between school and travel ball," Eve McCormick said. "We just kept moving along."
They moved all the way to the top of the Division II mountain.