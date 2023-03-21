Montpelier lacrosse photo gallery Mar 21, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A Montpelier player prepares to catch the ball during Monday’s boys lacrosse practice. The Solons are the two-time defending state champions. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now A Montpelier player prepares to scoop up a ground ball during Monday’s boys lacrosse practice. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now A Montpelier player launches a pass during Monday’s boys lacrosse practice. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Montpelier boys lacrosse coach John Grasso talks to members of his team Monday during the Solons’ first practice of the season. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now A Montpelier long-stick defender attempts to complete a pass during Monday’s boys practice session at the school. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Recent Montpelier graduate Jackson Scribner, center, and current members of the Solons boys lacrosse team meet in the school’s gym Monday during the first practice of the spring season. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Montpelier boys lacrosse coach John Grasso leads his players through a warmup session Monday during the first practice of the spring season. Photo by Sarah Milligan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
