No. Name, Year

1 Saskia Cousins Joyce 12

2. Mae Browning 12

3 Finley Torrens-Martin 9

4 Amy Felice 11

5 Sophia Flora 10

6 Celia Teachout 10

9 Anna Farber 10

10 Susha Benoit 11

11 Althea Torrens-Martin 12

21 Kasi McCann 11

22 Lucia McCallum 12

27 Maple Perchlik 12

44 Eliana Moorhead 12

Head Coach: Nolan Benoit

Assistant Coach: Yelena Synkova

Athletic Trainer: Bri Mackay

MONTPELIER GIRLS ULTIMATE (14-0)

Burlington 9-5 win

CVU 14-4 win

South Burlington 15-2 win

BFA-Fairfax 11-7 win

St. Johnsbury 15-8 win

Middlebury 15-2 win

BFA-Fairfax 15-4 win

St. Johnsbury 15-0 win

Middlebury 15-2 win

CVU 15-8 win

Burlington 12-9 win

South Burlington 12-2 win

CVU 15-3 win

Burlington 15-7 win

