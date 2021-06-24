No. Name, Year
1 Saskia Cousins Joyce 12
2. Mae Browning 12
3 Finley Torrens-Martin 9
4 Amy Felice 11
5 Sophia Flora 10
6 Celia Teachout 10
9 Anna Farber 10
10 Susha Benoit 11
11 Althea Torrens-Martin 12
21 Kasi McCann 11
22 Lucia McCallum 12
27 Maple Perchlik 12
44 Eliana Moorhead 12
Head Coach: Nolan Benoit
Assistant Coach: Yelena Synkova
Athletic Trainer: Bri Mackay
MONTPELIER GIRLS ULTIMATE (14-0)
Burlington 9-5 win
CVU 14-4 win
South Burlington 15-2 win
BFA-Fairfax 11-7 win
St. Johnsbury 15-8 win
Middlebury 15-2 win
BFA-Fairfax 15-4 win
St. Johnsbury 15-0 win
Middlebury 15-2 win
CVU 15-8 win
Burlington 12-9 win
South Burlington 12-2 win
CVU 15-3 win
Burlington 15-7 win
