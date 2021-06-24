Name, Year
Daphne Lassner 11
Kenzie Golonka 10
Grace Murphy 11
Sydney Dunn 12
Rachana Cherien 10
Sophie Sevi 9
Emily Swenson 11
Georgia Schiff 11
Chloe Monteith 11
Bella Wawrzyniak 10
Zoie Masure 12
Phoebe Gingold 11
Abby Bigglestone 11
Head Coach: Lou Cecere
Assistant Coaches: J.P. Lassner and Matthew Cecere
MONTPELIER GIRLS TENNIS (12-2)
Stowe 7-0 loss
Rice 7-0 win
Harwood 6-1 win
North Country 7-0 win
U-32 6-1 win
Spaulding 7-0 win
Harwood 7-0 win
Woodstock 7-0 win
Middlebury 4-3 loss
BFA-St. Albans 7-0 win
U-32 4-3 win
Woodstock 7-0 win
Burr & Burton 4-3 win
Middlebury 4-3 win
