Name, Year

Daphne Lassner 11

Kenzie Golonka 10

Grace Murphy 11

Sydney Dunn 12

Rachana Cherien 10

Sophie Sevi 9

Emily Swenson 11

Georgia Schiff 11

Chloe Monteith 11

Bella Wawrzyniak 10

Zoie Masure 12

Phoebe Gingold 11

Abby Bigglestone 11

Head Coach: Lou Cecere

Assistant Coaches: J.P. Lassner and Matthew Cecere

MONTPELIER GIRLS TENNIS (12-2)

Stowe 7-0 loss

Rice 7-0 win

Harwood 6-1 win

North Country 7-0 win

U-32 6-1 win

Spaulding 7-0 win

Harwood 7-0 win

Woodstock 7-0 win

Middlebury 4-3 loss

BFA-St. Albans 7-0 win

U-32 4-3 win

Woodstock 7-0 win

Burr & Burton 4-3 win

Middlebury 4-3 win

