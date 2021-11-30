Montpelier basketball photo gallery Nov 30, 2021 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montpelier's Clayton Foster dribbles the ball as Carson Cody defends during the Solons' boys basketball practice Tuesday. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Montpelier's Ronnie Riby-Williams drives around the defense of Carter Bruzzese during the Solons' boys basketball practice Tuesday. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Montpelier's Rashid Nikiema drives toward the hoop during the Solons' boys basketball practice Tuesday. Nikiema and his teammates are the reigning Division II champions. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
