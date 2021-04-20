NORTHFIELD – The short-handed Norwich University women’s lacrosse team fell short against Saint Joseph’s College during an 18-7 loss on Senior Day.
Norwich (2-4, 0-3 GNAC) was quickly called for a foul inside the arc during the opening minute. Junior Molly Barr scored on a free position attempt to give the visitors (6-2, 2-1 GNAC) an early lead.
The Cadets responded two minutes later when senior Emily Schromm found senior Kathryn Preul for the equalizer. The assist marked Schromm’s 100th career point.
Three successive goals by SJC pushed the lead to 4-1 in the opening half. The Cadets reduced the deficit to 4-3 behind free position goals by Schromm and sophomore Allison Sturgeon.
The hosts ran out of steam following those two goals, as the defense could not find a way to stop Lydia Dexter. The Monks senior led her team's offensive attack with four goals and an assist during the visitors’ 7-0 run to end the first half. Norwich trailed 11-3 at the break.
The two teams traded goals to start the second half as SJC’s senior Jocelyn Moscato and Schromm scored three minutes apart. The Monks strung together four more goals following that to eliminate any hopes of a Norwich comeback. Three late goals unassisted goals from Sturgeon were too little, too late for NU.
Junior Madelyn Nelson picked up her fifth win of the season after making four saves. She was relieved by senior Amanda Huang, who recorded one stop in just over 10 minutes of action. Norwich senior goalie Sydney Rocheville took the loss in net for the Cadets despite making 15 saves.
Dexter fired in six goals and added four assists for the Monks, while freshmen Carson Battaglia and Cailyn Wesley each notched a hat trick. Freshman Erica Irvin picked up seven draw controls and five ground balls. Norwich was led by four goals from Sturgeon and a pair of goals and an assist from Schromm.
Prior to the game, the Cadets honored their six senior players in a small celebration on the field. Preul, Shawnae Evans, Samantha Stewart, Sara Goodson, Schromm and Rocheville all received a tribute for all their hard work and contributions to the program. Norwich will face Emmanuel at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
